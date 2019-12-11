An equal chance to rise above at Herman Gmeiner Schools and become sports icons

Inter HGS Sports Meet was held in SOS Hermann Gmeiner School (HGS), Faridabad on 6th and 7th December,2019, in which Seven Schools participated in the event from five states, where HG schools are placed. Jammu, Bhimtal, Varanasi, Bhuj, Bhopal, Pallah – Nuh & Anangpur. Anangpur. The event commenced with the arrival of the Chief Guest Colonel Sonam Wangchuk (Mahaveer Chakra) and the Guest of Honour the Secretary General of SOS Children’s Villages of India Mr Sudarshan Suchi ,Head of Education & Child Development Mrs Jyotsana Saxena and other distinguished guests.

The education through HGS schools is an important pillar of SOS Children’s Villages of India and instrumental in providing opportunities for the welfare of parentless and abandoned children. The entire system, with such holistic development activities on a regular basis, works as a preventive measure in the fight against abandonment and social negligence.

The programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the principal of host school, Mr Subrata Kundu, followed by presentation of some cultural items by the students. The event was declared open by the Chief Guest and the guest of honour by releasing the bunch of balloons in the sky. The Chief Guest colonel Sonam Wangchuk Mahaveer chakra addressed the students with highly appreciating words, shared his experience as an enthusiastic and ardent sports man and scout in Ladakh. He guided students to marshal resources, intent and efforts for success.

Later, the principal declared the event open by lighting the Mashal. Each school participated in different events like 200 meters race, long jump, high jump, carom, table tennis, chess, badminton, etc.

Speaking on the aim behind such platforms and activities, Sudarshan Suchi, Secretary-General, SOS India, said, “As SOS Children’s Villages of India, it is our priority to focus on the holistic development of the children under our care. Our endeavour is always to provide a loving family environment to the children while taking care of their social, emotional and physical needs. Our Annual Sports Meet gives these children exposure to a diverse range of sports and an opportunity to mingle with children from other villages. Their level of engagement in such activities ensures their well being and at the same time, gives them a higher level of life satisfaction as well as happiness.”