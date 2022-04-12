An Exclusive Showcase of Zoya’s Rare Jewellery in Amritsar

Amritsar, April 2022: Calling the attention of all lovers of fine jewellery to mark their calendars for a very special event in Amristar!Zoya, the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata, presents its exquisite collection of fine jewellery at a trunk show that will be held from 14-18 April at the Tanisq Showroom on Mall Road. With its heart in India and an eye on the world, this glamourous showcase is a wonderful opportunity for women with an eye for excellence, a taste for the beautiful and a quest for meaning to explore the luxury atelier’s selection of artistic products designed to make your every day, ever so special.

Renowned for its expertise in weaving aesthetics with artistry, the brand finds design inspiration for its stunning collections in myriad facets of the journey of its muse -the Zoya woman, from the ones that take her across the world to art, history and culture that help herconnect with her own feminine self. These inspirations are translated with passion and care into memorable and meaningful jewellery, impeccably crafted to form the genesis of Zoya’s unique collections in contemporary as well as classic styles.

When it comes to finding a talisman that resonates with your individuality, the answer lies in jewellery that’s truly one-of-a-kind, both in stories and shapes. Zoya’sSamave, an evocative collection in rose and white gold inspiredby India’s ancient stepwells. With this autograph collection the luxury atelier proudly presents its very first, registered patent ‘Zoya Baoli’ setting.Carrying forward its peerless legacy of design innovation and advanced technical expertise, is Zoya’s marquee collection Aeterna, with 2 new patented stone cuts.The collection is designed to for endless versatility in stylingas it can be stacked or worn individually, transforming from day to evening wear with ease. With complex construction, Aeterna is a lively meaningful collection which is extremely stylish. Zoya’s Rooted is an exuberant and colourful collection that reinvents the category in a showcase of immense creativity, finding a meaningful metaphor of inner strength in the rainforests of the world while Libera is an elegant and ornate collection, where every piece is akin to a powerful, personal talisman that enables her to find her flow.

Spend some indulgent “me-time” and be regaled with fables from lands near and far that inspire the luxurybrand’s masterful creations. Zoya’s expert jewellery advisors will be delighted to guide you throughan exclusive walkthrough of thebeautiful collections over a cup of tea or coffee. Come and discover Zoya, a brand where every piece resonates with personal meaning and is crafted to be a beautiful and immensely wearable celebration of your every day.