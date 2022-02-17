An Industry-First – Bank of Baroda rolls out Instant Savings Account Opening through Tablet Banking for Self Help Groups (SHG)

Mumbai, 17th February 2022: In an industry-first move, Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India’s leading public sector banks, today announced that it has introduced the instant digital opening of Savings Accounts for Self Help Groups (SHG) through tablets (bob World – Tabit).

With SHG account opening through bob World – Tabit, the Bank has digitised its SHG onboarding process, enabling instant account opening and providing a superior and more convenient banking experience to Self Help Groups. This initiative will also facilitate faster credit linkages for SHGs, supporting the Government of India mission [under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM)] and result in ease of banking.

Key Features of the Instant SHG Savings Account through bob World – Tabit:

· Digitisation of the SHG account opening journey for instant account opening and customer onboarding

· Integrated service request registration during the account opening journey such as Personalised Cheque Book, SMS Alerts etc.

· Enhanced user experience for customers

· Built on the Aadhaar ecosystem