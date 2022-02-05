An Inspiring Pandemic Start-Up Success Story from Bhutan

In 2015, when Yeshi Phuntsho and Alexia Jolliot launched a tour operator in Bhutan planning to organise boutique, tailor-made tours, they never imagined they would one day start an online shop for Bhutanese handicraft.

But five years later, and the addition of a new partner, Sangay Tenzin, COVID-19 arrived. The borders were shut down and with it, tourism was brutally halted. Tour operators, hoteliers but also shop holders and artisans, felt the immediate pressure.

Left to cancel holidays for their customers, they wondered what they would do if the virus was here to stay. Quickly, they realised that a lot of people in the community were hurting without the influx of travellers.

They imagine an online store where artisans, farmers and shop owners could sell their products. Wanting to benefit from Bhutan’s image, the shop would only promote goods that have been handcrafted in Bhutan, harvested with sustainability in mind, and showcasing the authentic culture.

Getting all artisans on board was a bit of a challenge. While some got excited right away, the potential of the internet was a little too mystical for others.

“With Taste of Bhutan, I wanted to create something that would celebrate the craftsmanship of Bhutan. The artisans, their arts, their skills are really special. They are mostly passed down from one to another, from parents to children, and each family their own method. Celebrating the individuality in art and how it makes us whole as a nation is something I want to share with the world.” -Alexia Jolliot, Taste of Bhutan partner.

The business did not take off until the BBC highlighted one of Bhutan’s most special products, the happiness incense from Nado Poizokhang. The incense recipes – some of which date back over 700 years – is only known by 2 people and contains more than 40 ingredients, all organic and sourced in the mountains of Bhutan.

Now, after a year in operations, Taste of Bhutan has shipped orders to over 22 countries on 5 different continents. They hired two local companies to help with running the business. They were very specific about wanting to hire locally so that they could support the community even further. When asked about the future, Sangay Tenzin, mentioned that eventually he would love to open a concept store in Thimphu where the 13 arts and crafts of Bhutan could be celebrated while some of the organic food could be tested.