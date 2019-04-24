An ocean of devotees flock to attend Dera Sacha Sauda’s weekly Naamcharcha program

Dera Sacha Sauda raises its voice, from the capital city, Delhi. In its Namcharcha house located in Kanjhawala, the followers of Dera Sacha Sauda pledged to vote in unity in the wake of upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Along with that, they pledged to continue with the list of 134 welfare works initiated by Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh ji insan. Dera hold a lot of importance in the electoral season. With Dera capable of influencing scores of voters, who are their followers, political parties and leaders have no option but to look up to Dera during elections.

A Naamcharcha was initiated with the prayer, “Milta hai Sacha sukh kewal Satguru Ji tumhare charno mein” and with the slogan “Dhan Dhan Satguru tera hi asra”. After the Namcharcha Sanjay Insan and Narendra Kumar Insan, Dera responsible members, informed about the dera’s instructions. He mentioned that if we vote unitedly to a particular party or candidate then it will have an influence. On this, the Dera followers raised their hands, chanting the slogan “Dhan Dhan Satguru tera hi asra” and pledged their support and expressed their conviction in Dera Sacha Sauda. And that they will obey the orders of the political wing.

Thousands of men and women said in one voice that they were united and will continue to be so in the future. There are millions of Dera followers in various parts of Delhi, including block Badarpur, Nangloi, Shahdara, Kalkaji, Badli, Rohini. Various social works are undertaken by Dera followers including cleanliness drive, Tree plantation, Blood donation etc. on regular basis, here in Delhi. On this occasion too, Ration was distributed to needy families and school bags and other stationery was provided to hundreds of children of poor families by the followers of Dera Sacha Sauda.