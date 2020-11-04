𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐚 – Alchemy Of Love Festive 20-21 | Gargee Designers | New collection

Gargee Designers bring to you their exclusive collection, Anahata

Celebrate new-age fashion with a hint of traditional feel and crafted on the lines of modern wear that every man desires of. Presenting Anahata, a collection by Gargee Designers that is close to Ravi Gupta and shaped to perfection during the lockdown.

What makes this collection is the amount of love weaved in every piece to make your festive, wedding, and classic celebration way more special. From innovative silhouettes, designs, motifs to the innovative play of colours, this collection defines the new-age man who is way more aware, comfortable, and experimental in terms of his looks.

Instagram link- https://www.instagram.com/gargee_designers/?hl=en

Website link- http://gargee.com/

Gargee Designers is a well-known menswear store situated in the heart of the country, New Delhi.

It was started by Mr. Shyam Gupta in 1980 with the passion to create innovative clothing solutions for men. A one-man-army, he mastered the skills of the tailoring trade and his large clientele of more than 40,000 customers (now) has remained loyal to this day.

With his sons Ravi & Rohan Gupta joining him recently, (one of them is a Fashion designer from Pearl Academy & other is an Economics graduate from DU), has got GD to a different benchmark of Bespoke Menswear. Their perfect taste & an inborn genius for contemporary design has worked GD’s way to a new improvised, successful menswear store in New Friends Colony, South Delhi.

The store has been into bespoke menswear suits, shirts & sherwanis since its inception, but design-oriented occasion wear was introduced to GD’s catalogue recently by Ravi Gupta and has been much appreciated by a lot of celebrities & young men (personal clients) who have a good sense of taste. GD is already catering to a lot of families for their wedding outfits in India as well as Overseas.