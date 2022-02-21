Analytix Named Among World’s Best Outsourcing Service Providers

Multi-divisional outsourcing solutions provider Analytix Business Solutions has been named among the world’s best outsourcing service providers by IAOP. Analytix now finds a coveted place in the 2022 Global Outsourcing 100, IAOP’s annual listing of the world’s best outsourcing service providers and advisors. This is the 16th year of the Global Outsourcing 100 Program.

The Global Outsourcing 100 list includes larger established global firms, referred to as Leaders, while smaller, faster-growing firms are referred to as Rising Stars. Others are referred to as Advisors, regardless of size. The companies are first organized by Leader, Rising Star, or Advisor criteria, and then evaluated based on the four judging parameters. The final list is comprised of top-scoring companies regardless of type.

“It is a matter of pride for us at Analytix to be featured among the world’s best outsourcing service providers. The Global Outsourcing 100 emphasizes organizational expertise and demonstrated capabilities, making it a great resource for companies. We express our sincere gratitude towards IAOP for the recognition. We also realize that the recognition comes as a responsibility to continue to offer services that are at par or better than global peers,” said Rajiv Bhatia, Country Head and President, Analytix Business Solutions.

Analytix and other companies featured on the list will be acknowledged at IAOP’s annual Outsourcing World Summit (OWS22) in February 2022. The Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the innovators and organizations paving the way in the outsourcing industry and serves as a comprehensive resource for the buy-side during the partner selection process. Companies of all sizes and from around the world and across the entire outsourcing industry, such as IT outsourcing, business process outsourcing, facility services, real estate, design, testing, manufacturing, and logistics, among others, are considered for inclusion in the list.

The best outsourcing service providers are selected based on strict evaluation criteria, including customer references, awards & certifications, programs for innovation, and Corporate Social Responsibility. The company’s name and the website address will be published, and the best companies in each of the four judging categories will be recognized and highlighted.

How the Global Outsourcing 100 Lists are Judged:

The online application mirrors employed by top customers when considering potential outsourcing service providers and advisors. For 2021, four areas are being considered and judged:

1. Customer References as demonstrated through the value being created at the company’s top customers

2. Awards & Certifications as demonstrated through industry recognition and relevant organizational and individual professional certifications

3. Programs for Innovation as demonstrated through specific programs and resulting outcomes that produce new forms of value for customers

4. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is shown through corporate programs and outcomes that address such topics as community involvement and development, labour practices, human rights, fair operating practices, environmental impacts, consumer issues, and organizational governance.

Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations. The aggregate scores from the areas above determine inclusion on the lists. All companies included on the list will have demonstrated their global excellence; full “stars” will be awarded for all companies distinguishing themselves in one or more parameters.