Analytix Opens Second Office in Ahmedabad as it Scales Up Hiring

Ahmedabad: Analytix Business Solutions, a leading outsourcing solutions provider specializing in technology-enabled and value-driven solutions, has opened a second office in Ahmedabad as it scales up its operations.

Analytix Business Solutions opened its new office at Westgate Business Bay on the busy Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway. The office can accommodate nearly 125 employees.

“We have commenced work from the new office, and have also started conducting interviews for the new joinees. The new office will also help decongest our existing facility in Ahmedabad, considering that we are in the process of recruiting a number of candidates. The new office will also help us maintain social distancing at both offices,” said Rajiv Bhatia, President & Country Head at Analytix Business Solutions.

Analytix Business Solutions’ new and bigger office at Sabarmati Riverfront is expected to become operational in around six months.

“The economic recovery has been strong in many countries, and we see a strong uptick in demand for our services. We also aim to commission offices in Vadodara, Pune, Bangalore, and other overseas locations this year as we increase our headcount and expand to more geographies,” said Mr. Bhatia.

Analytix Business Solutions plans to recruit 100-150 people at different levels in the next six months. The recruitments are planned across verticals and include IT developers, specialized accountants, audiovisual engineers, graduates, and others.