Analytix Solutions Establishes Presence In Vadodara—Boosts Prospects For Finance And Accounting Professionals

Vadodara: Analytix Solutions, a leading multi-divisional outsourcing solutions provider based in Ahmedabad, India, has expanded its footprint in Gujarat. The company, named among the world’s best outsourcing service providers by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP), has established its presence in Vadodara—the third-largest city in Gujarat. The Vadodara office will initially provide services associated exclusively with the Accounting and Finance sector.

“We have commenced our operations in Vadodara with 30 employees, who will work from a co-working space. We have big plans for Vadodara and aim to increase the number of employees to 200 by the end of the year. We are confident that this move will give a big boost to the knowledge economy of Vadodara with our presence,” said Rajiv Bhatia, Country Head and President, Analytix Business Solutions. “Our presence in Vadodara will provide local talent looking to build a career in accounting and finance exposure to global working standards. Our operations will also provide a unique insight into how the world of outsourcing functions. We will gradually add more services as we scale up our team,” Mr. Bhatia added.

Outsourcing, as an industry, has grown rapidly since the Covid-19 outbreak, as millions of people shifted to remote work. While the Covid-19 situation has eased globally, the reluctance of many employees to return to full-time in-person work means outsourcing services remain in high demand.

Analytix Solutions has increased its headcount in Ahmedabad from 450 before the pandemic to 700 presently to cater to the growing outsourcing needs of its clients. The company plans to scale up further to approximately 1,000 employees soon to meet growing demand.