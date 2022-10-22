Anand Gandhi the maker of Tumbbad and Ship of Theseus, teases AI-generated storyboard for sci-fi film Emergence

Mumbai 22nd October 2022: Anand Gandhi, the maker of Tumbbad and Ship of Theseus, Anand Gandhi, is known for pushing the boundaries of ideas and possibilities in whatever medium he touches, be it cinema, games, or tech.

He once again took to Instagram to share something cutting-edge – images from a film storyboard that he created purely using AI technology.

These gorgeous images are from a hard science-fiction film that he announced in 2019 called Emergence. Since 2015, Anand has been speculating about a pandemic that brings the world to a halt. Ironically, the film was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the post, Anand shared, “My exposure to text-to-image AI happened when I visited MIT Media Lab a decade ago. Computer vision is going to inform our futures in ways I can only vaguely speculate, limited by the ceiling of my imagination.”

His audiences and industry peers couldn’t contain their excitement at these images. Actor Vijay Verma commented, “This looks extraordinary, Anand. I hope and wish you make this ⚡⚡” Many other users also begged, “Please make this happen!”

Whether Anand Gandhi actually intends to make this now is anybody’s guess. Regardless, we can’t wait to see what he comes up with next!