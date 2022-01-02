Anand VS Kulkarni bags Role Model Entrepreneurs with Disabilities Award at NCPEDP-Mindtree Helen Keller Awards 2021

The winners were commemorated on the eve of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities for creating employment opportunities for persons with disabilities

x

Mumbai, 2nd January 2022: Founder of Flop Films, India’s first and only production house spearheaded by a visually-impaired filmmaker, Anand VS Kulkarni, recently bagged the NCPEDP-Mindtree Helen Keller Awards under the category of Role Model Entrepreneurs with Disabilities. The awards are given every year to recognise the efforts in empowering persons with disabilities by creating job opportunities. This year, the 22nd edition of the prestigious award was held virtually on the eve of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Fighting against all odds, Anand topped the University of Mumbai in a vigorous and demanding course Bachelors of Mass Media (BMM). His passion and dedication for filmmaking strengthened his resolve to complete this course against all odds. After graduation, he dived deeper into the sea of commercial filmmaking, and the rest they say is history. In his remarkable growth journey, he has worked with celebrities like Naseeruddin Shah, Boman Irani, Salim Sulaiman, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. He also associated with industry leaders such as Shapoor Mistry and Anu Aga and offered high-octane assistance to brands like Sennheiser, Harley Davidson, Asian paints, Axis Bank and Mahindra Group. Unsurprisingly, he is also the youngest Indian Line producer with two international shows across India, Nepal, Thailand, Vietnam, and Turkey.

Anand has admitted that he worked harder than anyone to make up for his visual limitations. In addition, he was so hungry for skills and best-in-class work that he took all jobs from writing, directing, producing, and even editing. He dabbled in music videos, brand-centric ads, independent films and eventually started his venture, Flop Films. He has made a record of 350 commercial films for more than 150 clients in the last six years. He aspires to make the entertainment industry more accepting and accessible for persons with disabilities. In fact, even with Flop Films, his quest is to work towards building inclusivity and equality in filmmaking and handcraft a future where prejudices do not handicap talent.

It is pertinent to note, this year, nearly 100 applicants from around the world applied for NCPEDP-Mindtree Helen Keller Awards. This award is distinguished as one of India’s preeminent recognitions for people and organisations working to encourage PwDs. These awards are organised by the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), India’s leading cross-disability advocacy organisation, with Mindtree, a global technology services, and digital transformation company. The sole aim is to encourage PwDs and motivate others to enhance collective and collaborative growth.

About NCPEDP:

Registered in 1996, the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) is the country’s premier cross-disability, not-for-profit organisation working as an interface between Government, Industry, International Agencies, and the Voluntary Sector towards empowerment of persons with disabilities. Its mandate is simple – to encourage the employment of people with disabilities, increase public awareness on the issue of disability, empower people with disabilities with knowledge, information and opportunities and ensure easy and convenient access to all public places. NCPEDP works on six core principles, also called the six pillars of the organisation, namely: 1) Education; 2) Employment; 3) Accessibility; 4) Legislation/Policy; 5) Awareness/Communication, and 6) Youth.

To know more, please visit www.ncpedp.org