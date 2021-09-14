ANAROCK Launches Smart Community Management Proptech Platform ANACITY for Middle East and Africa

Mumbai: Having acquired society and apartment management PropTech platform ApnaComplex in January 2021, India’s leading tech-led real estate services firm ANAROCK has launched ANACITY – a Smart Community Automation PropTech solution for managing gated communities, apartments and villas globally. A SaaS (software-as-a-service) product, ANACITY helps apartment management companies to significantly reduce costs and boost the scope and efficiency of their services.

Initially conceived for the Middle East market, ANACITY will also address the global market. The UAE currently leads in tech adoption, and real estate and PropTech are central concepts against the backdrop of Dubai Expo 2020. According to the Dubai Statistics Centre, there were around 690K+ units in Dubai as of 2020. ANACITY aims to onboard 30,000 units in the first year itself.

Launching from its dedicated office in Dubai, ANACITY will expand across all major GCC and African markets such as Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. After that, it will become available in other African markets, UK, Europe, and South-East Asia.

Apart from its unique features of managing visitors, community finance and ERP, complaint redressal, facility bookings, communications, etc., the application also provides very differentiated Covid -19 management features such as tracking infection and quarantine cases, vaccination status of residents, recording temperature checks and much more, thereby helping communities keep track.

Gated communities in the UAE are managed by the Owners Association Management Companies (OAM). The ANACITY application allows OAMs to manage multiple residential communities simultaneously via a highly intuitive platform and mobile app. ANACITY has been developed on the back of 17,000 community management interactions. It covers every possible scenario, while simultaneously ensuring complete data protection and regulatory compliance. Its currently available through a smart mobile app as well as back-end web portal for OAM service providers.

“As a direct result of the compulsions of the COVID-19 pandemic, technology solutions development is on a steep growth tangent in the UAE and GCC. ANACITY directly addresses the need for ‘touch-free’, automated gated community management”, says Aayush Puri, Head GCC – ANACITY. “It has relevance for all kinds of residential project typologies regardless of size or complexity, and directly benefits all involved stakeholders. This app-based solution will completely redefine the concept of smart living.”

“ANACITY will emerge as one of the fastest global proptech disruptors globally,” says Shajai Jacob, Managing Director & Country Head – ApnaComplex. “It caters to a largely untapped international base of customers and their service providers. The plug-and-play ANACITY solution can be deployed remotely, with minimal local human involvement, completely replacing the multiple digital and non-digital systems currently being used by OAMs.”

Currently, ANACITY has a team of 15 skilled technology and operations specialists with extensive experience in community management proptech and will scale up its strength, in tandem with its international expansion.

As the international arm of ApnaComplex, ANACITY builds on a successful track record legacy of 11+ years in India. ApnaComplex currently caters to over 6,000 gated communities and 6,00,000 apartments across over 80 Indian cities.