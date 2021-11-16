Anastasia Beverly Hills Launches on Myntra

Anastasia Beverley Hills, the iconic Brow and Cosmetics brand forayed into the country in 2020. The brand is available on Boddess.com, Nykaa, and Sephora.

This cult-favorite beauty brand is now rolling from strength to strength in the Indian market with its upcoming launch on Myntra – one of India’s biggest fashion & beauty e-commerce companies. By featuring the brand under its beauty portfolio, Myntra is all set to welcome all beauty buffs to shop for some of the internationally bestselling products from the entire range of Anastasia Beverley Hills’ brow and makeup products and tools. Offering its wide range of products in the price range of INR 1200– INR 6000, Anastasia Beverley Hills is thrilled to cater to the Luxe audience of Myntra and equally hopeful of driving more traffic by attracting more customers.

The two decades-old cult Brow and Makeup brand – Anastasia Beverly Hills was started by Anastasia Soare with Beverly Hills flagship salon in 1997. She ignited ‘Brow Revolution’ in the beauty industry with her patented Golden Ratio® Eyebrow Shaping method, an exceptional theory of bringing balance, symmetry, and proportion to each individual’s face, and even debuted on Oprah demonstrating the same in 1998. The brand later ventured into the color makeup line and brought an evolution with their contour, face palettes, and vivid Norvina range. From a journey as an aesthetician to leading the innovation of brow business to great inventions, Anastasia Beverly Hills currently is celebrated internationally by renowned global personalities.

At the expansion, Ms. Sanjali Giri, Vice President – International Brands, House of Beauty, quotes, “We are very thrilled to take the brand closer to its consumers with yet another major partnership. We are excited to announce the launch of Anastasia Beverly Hills will on Myntra. It has been an incredible journey for the brand in India and the response has been extremely encouraging. We are very thankful to our consumers for receiving the brand with so much love and with their support, taking the brand’s journey to the next level with this partnership.”

Anastasia Beverly Hills is a cruelty-free brand that features a prestigious range of Brow products, Face Palettes, Contour Kits, Eyeliners, and more. The products can now be availed on Myntra online.