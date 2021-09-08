ANCA Presents Reverie: An Ode to Surreal & Restful Design Experiences

New Delhi, September 2021: ANCA is a bespoke luxury furnishings brand established in 1985, with a goal to create distinguished furniture pieces that are rare expressions of luxury living. ANCA is delighted to present its latest collection to you: REVERIE – an ode to surreal & restful design experiences.

The Reverie collection is inspired by the state of contemplation creating mystical living experiences. The design concept is created to bring about a surreal feeling with restful design details, and a colour scheme with muted & neutral hues.

The Reverie collection has multiple elements & spaces that truly showcase the ANCA ethos & story. One of them is the living room, which is designed as a fusion of contemporary forms with hints of neoclassical detailing.

The upholstered sofas with stitching patterns & side wraps on the back, with oak veneer detailing finished in champagne leafing adds immense character to this collection.

ANCA is one of the top luxury furniture providing companies in India, offering world-class furniture that gives your interior space a gorgeous look, and makes it stand out with its stellar presentation.

About ANCA

With a global presence and niche clientele, ANCA is a manufacturing powerhouse, specialising in the development of high-end residential projects. ANCA has expanded its international presence to 5 continents, through its bespoke offering in residential , commercial & hospitality sector.

With a 2,50,000 sq. feet manufacturing unit & experience centre in Noida, ANCA believes in designing & delivering the highest quality furniture, fixtures and equipment, while combining innovative manufacturing technologies with ancient handicraft techniques.

ANCA is spearheaded by Ms. Anjali Goel, a dedicated leader & pioneer in the field of furniture design with over 36 years of experience. She is also the creative brain and spokesperson for the brand.