Andlay Estates takes stake in a residential project in Nainital

August 17, New Delhi NCR: Andlay Estates, one of the leading real estate consultancy in India has taken a stake in a residential project in Bhowali, Nainital. The project, Bhowali Valley Chalets has 2,3 and 4 bedroom chalets located in Bhowali at a distance of 11 kilometres from Nainital which is at an elevation of 1,654 meters (5,426 feet).

Project is owned by AGV Experiential Habitat LLP.

The unit sizes are from 1,435 – 2,700 sq. ft and are inspired by concept of living in the hills away from hustle and bustle of a city life, air and noise pollution and traffic jams. Project is spread over 10 acres and is being developed in two phases.

The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed due to non-disclosure agreements.

“We are very happy to take up stake in this amazing project and are confident that this will become one of the most sought after housing projects in Nainital and are witnessing solid demand from end users. Lot of buyers from Delhi NCR are looking to buy their second homes in the hills to get away from fast paced city life and pollution,” Mr. Abhishiekh Andlay, founder, Andlay Estates said. We are happy to partner wth Andlay Estates for our project as their expertise in sales and marketing is unparalleled. We believe this project will be become of the most sought after projects in the vicinity as the amenities offered, construction quality and overall ambience is not available anywhere in the region,” Mr. Vineet Vohra, Founder, AGV Experiential Habitat said.

The Gurgaon based company earlier said that is targeting Rs 350 crore home sales in 2022. The company is looking to expand operations and hire resources in marketing and sales department. Andlay Estates is a real estate channel partner for top Indian developers and has strict selection process to partner with only those developers who are fundamentally strong.

Real estate sector in the country has been witnessing tremendous growth since the last 4-6 quarters with appreciation of over 10-15% in housing projects, especially for premium and luxury housing.

Key Features of the project:

Chalets (Villas) Only Community – No apartments.

Secured Gated Community.

Power Backup and Security

3 and 4 side open Chalets.

60% Green Area

World class Landscaping.

Vehicle Free Community

Lavish Club House and Pool with home theatre, indoor games, etc.

Indoor and Outdoor sit outs at Clubhouse.

Barbeque pits with each Chalet

Dedicated Car Parking.

Great for Kids and Elderly

Possession commencing soon for Phase 1