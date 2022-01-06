Andrea’s Bistro opens its doors in DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj

New Delhi, January 6th, 2022 – Andrea Pauro, the restauranteur behind Amici, Andrea’s Eatery, Andrea’s Bar & Brasserie opens a global themed Bistro in Delhi’s Vasant Kunt at DLF Promenade Mall today. The restaurant is named Andrea’s Bistro.

Restauranteur Andrea, now brings this universal experience to Delhi with Andrea’s Bistro – a true reflection of his love for travels and many global food adventures. Curated with his signature philosophy of authenticity, the menu includes an amalgamation of prominent cuisines such as Thai, Italian & Japanese dishes prepared with fresh and high-quality ingredients. The bistro also boasts of a bar for guests to pair their food with crafted drinks, cocktails and wines.

The word “bistro” itself came from the term “bwystra” which means ‘fast’ in Russian. When the Russian army invaded France during the Napoleonic war, the officers would often shout “Bwystra!” to the owners or waiters demanding a quick service, as they needed to get back on the road. Over time, the owners coined the term to refer to their restaurants as a place with fast and efficient service. Amrita Pauro, Andrea’s sister and his design partner for all his earlier projects has done the interiors. Andrea’s Bistro offers a serene oasis in a busy mall where one can enjoy the vibe and great food.

Andrea Pauro said, “The Bistro is the culmination of many experiences with food on my travels. And the new Andrea’s bistro is an epitome of my love for fine cuisine.”

Chef Mohit Jaggi has curated the menu along with Andrea’s. He brings to the table his long-time loyalty to the faith of food and diverse culinary experience. He has worked in Oberoi Raj Vilas prior to his present position.

Andrea’s Bistro combines exotic flavors and inspiration from the far East and the West to create authenticity. The center of attention is on serving thoughtful, fun-loving, and scrumptious meals. Andrea’s Bistro offers its patrons a selection of globally recognizable signature dishes to choose from.

The Andrea’s Bistro is a perfect establishment where one can relish gourmet food without the formalities of fine dining but with the guarantee of freshness and healthy rudiments.

Address – Andrea’s Bistro, Shop No 307, DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

Price of Two: 1800/-