Angel One encourages new investors to start their investment journey with its #ShagunKeShares campaign

Mumbai: Extending the festive spirit this Diwali, Angel One (previously known as Angel Broking Limited) has reinvigorated its ‘Shagun Ke Shares’ campaign. The Fintech platform’s message is ‘Ek Nayi Shuruaat Shagun Ke Shares Ke Saath’, which means the campaign is encouraging the new-age investors to start their investment journey this festival season. Considered a sign of good fortune, stock market investments are long-term holdings that yield beneficial returns.

Staying true to the stock market traditions, the company is also spreading awareness about a special one-hour Muhurat Trading among new investors. On the day of Diwali, 4th November 2021, the investors and traders can buy shares as a shagun between 6:15- 7:15 pm. Muhurat Trading is a symbolic ritual where stock exchanges open for an hour on Diwali. Marking the beginning of Hindu New Year, Muhurat Trading on Diwali is believed to bring wealth and prosperity throughout the year. The Muhurat Trading top picks by Angel One are – Ashok Leyland, Ramkrishna Forgings, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Stovekraft, and Lemon Tree Hotel.

Talking about launching the Shagun Ke Shares campaign, Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer at Angel One Ltd, said, “Considering the success of our past ‘Shagun Ke Shares’ campaigns, we’ve come back to have more investors hop on the stock market bandwagon. People worship Goddess Laxmi, the goddess of wealth and good fortune, on Diwali. Thus, it is considered an auspicious occasion to make a long-term investment. As part of the campaign, our research team has picked the top shares for Muhurat Trading, which people can buy to either start their investment journey, as a token of shagun.”

Narayan Gangadhar, Chief Executive Officer, Angel One Ltd, said, “Angel One has done remarkably well in this year so far. With our state-of-the-art solutions, we are able to add value to our customers’ experience. Our Shagun Ke Shares campaign is targeted at GenZ and millennials, who can benefit by investing in the top picks during the festival season. We will continue to provide our users with tech-driven solutions that redefine their investment and trading experience.”

Angel One is leading the future of smart investing with its unique campaigns. The Fintech platform, with the startup mindset, is serving its clients with an entire suite of services including rule-based investment engine ARQ Prime, a knowledge house, and fun-learning-based investor education platform Smart Money, which caters to everyone from first-time investors to investors and traders.