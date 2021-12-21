Angel One Limited launches subscription-based smallcase services curated by Managers on its platform

In another step towards empowering its customers by enabling them to build a diversified portfolio, Angel One Limited (formerly known as Angel Broking Limited), a one-stop financial services brand, announced a collaboration with several leading research analysts and investment advisors to offer subscription-based small cases on its platform. Users can now invest in 33 new small cases offered by Managers.

The partnership will enable users to invest in equity & ETF portfolios based on innovative strategies from India’s notable investment managers. Angel One clients will be able to explore equity options curated by SEBI-registered analysts and advisors such as Abakkus, Green Portfolio, Capitalmind, Teji Mandi, Wright Research, Windmill Capital, Weekend Investing and Aurum Capital. The suggested portfolios will be based on quantamental framework, growth, quality, dividend, factor investing, quantitative, momentum, etc.

Talking about the association, Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, Angel One Ltd, said, “At Angel One, we believe in simplifying the investor journey by providing them with a bouquet of tech-driven processes, tools and platforms. The new small case services will help our clients in maximizing their returns. They will be able to navigate through multiple baskets of stocks/ETFs and diversify their portfolios for long-term investments.”

Narayan Gangadhar, Chief Executive Officer, Angel One Ltd, said, “At Angel One, we have always aimed at enabling our investors to maximize their returns by providing them with technologically-advanced solutions. We are adding more small cases to our platform to help them achieve the same. Now they have more options to explore and adopt the investment strategy that works best for them.”

Vasanth Kamath, Founder & CEO, small case, said, “This partnership aligns with small cases efforts in democratizing investment products and offering unique strategies for Angel One’s clientele. There is an increased interest among individual investors looking for differentiated strategies and exposures while exercising complete control over their investments. small cases offer a unified and transparent solution to such clients.”

Managers will review the small cases regularly to ensure that it continues to reflect the underlying strategy. Investors will be charged a fee to avail the benefits of these bespoke portfolios through small cases. While some are available in percentage-based models, others are available in flat-fee models. Angel One users can review and invest in these small cases from a single platform.