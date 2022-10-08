Angel One’s client base climbs 77.4% YoY in September’22 to reach 11.57 million

Mumbai, October 2022: Fintech company Angel One Limited (formerly known as Angel Broking Limited) added 0.39 million clients in September 2022, strengthening the client base to 11.57 million, a 77.4% YoY growth. The company’s Average Daily Turnover jumped to Rs 13.74 trillion, a 116.4% YoY rise.

Angel One continued to report robust business performance as it registered 90.54 million orders in September 2022, a 65.8% YoY increase. The company’s market share in overall retail equity turnover increased to 21.6%, a 133 bps YoY increase, and the average client funding book was at Rs 15.39 billion, a 9.3% YoY increase.

Talking about the growth in September 2022, Mr. Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, Angel One Ltd, said, “The consistent growth in our client base indicates that Angel One is on the right path, incorporating strategies to reach out to potential customers in Tier 2, 3 and beyond cities. At Angel One, we are committed in our efforts to encourage more people to hop on the wealth creation bandwagon. We empower people across India, to access the capital market through our digital tools and make smart investment decisions.”

Mr. Narayan Gangadhar, Chief Executive Officer, Angel One Ltd, said, “It is quite apparent that digital players like us have led the growth in retail participation in India. We are glad to share that Angel One is constantly progressing towards building a more robust digital ecosystem for its clients. Our goal is to provide a never-before experience in wealth creation through our Super App, which is secure and smooth. We will continue to explore advanced technologies and ways to incorporate them into our systems.”

Angel One is offering state-of-the-art products and services to its clientele. Its Super App, based on the five key pillars – (S.T.A.R.S) – Simplicity, Transparency, Availability, Reliability, and Swiftness, offers a secure, effortless and personalised investment experience. The app is currently available to all users on web and iOS versions.