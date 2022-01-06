Angel One’s client base grows by 144.2% in a year to 7.78 million in December ‘21

Mumbai, 6th January 2022: Fintech company Angel One Limited (formerly known as Angel Broking Limited) registered robust growth in December 2021. The company’s client base expanded to 7.78 million, a 144.2% YoY and 19.4% QoQ increase. In December 2021, Angel One’s gross client acquisition increased to 0.46 million, a 110.4% YoY growth. The Fintech company has added 4.77 million clients since December 2020, doubling its client base in a year.

Apart from Angel One’s technological prowess in the segment, several factors contributed to the company’s overall growth in 2021. The Fintech company introduced platforms like Smart Money, Insta Trade and brought third-party partnerships to offer a bouquet of services to its rapidly increasing client base. Owing to its collaborations with small case, Vested, Sensibull, etc., Angel One clients are reaping the benefits of multiple investment services on one platform.

The company’s growth trajectory reflects in the Average Daily Turnover (ADTO), which grew by 172.0% YoY to Rs 7.03 trillion in December 2021. Its Average Client Funding Book recorded 157.4% YoY growth to Rs 15.12 billion. Similarly, the number of orders increased to 64.57 million, a 106.9% YoY growth, while overall equity market share increased to 20.8%, a 282 bps YoY expansion.

In the third quarter of FY22, Angel One logged its highest-ever gross client acquisition, adding 1.34 million new clients, a 161.8% YoY growth. Average Daily Turnover (ADTO) grew to Rs 6.94 trillion, recording the highest quarterly ADTO with a 207.2% YoY growth, thus representing an overall equity market share of 20.9%. Additionally, the company reported 117.2% YoY growth in the number of orders reaching 180.13 million.

Speaking on the robust growth in December, Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, Angel One Ltd, said, “Our technological advances and efforts to reach new-age investors, particularly in Tier 2, 3 and beyond cities, resulted in this solid performance. It shows that our holistic approach towards targeted growth avenues has yielded positive results. As we step into the new year, we are set to explore new avenues and further make our clients’ investment journey seamless.”

Narayan Gangadhar, Chief Executive Officer, Angel One Ltd, said, “Across business parameters, the past year has been remarkable for Angel One. We are glad we could offer technologically advanced, value-based services to our clients. It is obvious from the numbers that we are on the right track regarding our growth strategy. In the new year, we will continue to make efforts to further enhance the client experience by using tech-driven solutions and widening our bouquet of services.”