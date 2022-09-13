Angel One’s client base grows to 11.18 million in August’22…

Mumbai, 13 September 2022: Fintech company Angel One Limited (formerly known as Angel Broking Limited) continues to add 0.44 million clients to grow its client base to 11.18 million, an 81.9% YoY increase, in August 2022. The company also recorded growth in its Average Daily Turnover by a whopping 117.9% YoY to Rs 12.38 trillion.

Angel One continues to demonstrate consistency in its business performance. It recorded 72.53 million orders, a 44.9% YoY increase, processed in August 2022. Meanwhile, the company’s Overall Equity Market Share stands at 21.5% for the month. Angel One’s Average Client Funding Book for August 2022 stood at Rs 13.72 billion.

Taking account of the growth in August 2022, Mr Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, Angel One Ltd, said, “Despite tough macro environment, India continues to see a growth in Demat accounts and retail investor participation. We are glad that Angel One is contributing to this growth by enabling more people every month to participate in the capital market. As a digital player, we are happy to provide this access to geographically-dispersed populations, thus aiding financialisation of India.” Mr Narayan Gangadhar, Chief Executive Officer, Angel One Ltd, said, “Digitisation is driving the industry growth, and Angel One is at the forefront of it. Our focus has been on providing the growing client base with a digital ecosystem, which is not only seamless but also secure, as they progress in their journey of building wealth over the long term. We consistently invest in enhancing client experience, by using technology and upgrading our products and services.”

Angel One’s recently launched Super App is now available to all users in web and iOS versions. Based on the five key pillars – (S.T.A.R.S) – Simplicity, Transparency, Availability, Reliability, and Swiftness, Super App is offering a more secure, effortless and personalised way of investing in the capital market.