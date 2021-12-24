AngelOne partners with Vakrangee Digital Ventures to expand presence across Tier 2, 3 and beyond markets

Mumbai, December 24, 2021: Fintech platform Angel One Limited (previously known as Angel Broking Limited) has partnered with Vakrangee Digital Ventures Limited (100% Subsidiary of Vakrangee Ltd) to offer opening of demat account for Vakrangee’s customers through their BharatEasy Super appand Nextgen Kendras.

Through this partnership, Angel One will offer its bouquet of products and services to customers across the country, primarily focusing on Tier 2, 3 and beyond cities. Angel One will get access to Vakrangee’s expansive customer base, thus facilitating deeper penetration into untapped markets. The company’s educational platform like Smart Money, digitally powered seamless KYC process, client onboarding, and technologically advanced products will provide a superior client experience.