AngelOne partners with Vakrangee Digital Ventures to expand presence across Tier 2, 3 and beyond markets

Mumbai, December 24, 2021: Fintech platform Angel One Limited (previously known as Angel Broking Limited) has partnered with Vakrangee Digital Ventures Limited (100% Subsidiary of Vakrangee Ltd) to offer opening of demat account for Vakrangee’s customers through their BharatEasy Super appand Nextgen Kendras.
Through this partnership, Angel One will offer its bouquet of products and services to customers across the country, primarily focusing on Tier 2, 3 and beyond cities. Angel One will get access to Vakrangee’s expansive customer base, thus facilitating deeper penetration into untapped markets. The company’s educational platform like Smart Money, digitally powered seamless KYC process, client onboarding, and technologically advanced products will provide a superior client experience.
Speaking about the new partnership, Mr. Narayan Gangadhar, Chief Executive Officer, Angel One Ltd, said, “We are glad to partner withVakrangee Digital Ventures Limited to offer our wide bouquet of state-of-the-art services to new-age investors in Tier 2, 3 and beyond cities. We are extremely excited with this tech-based partnership as we will be able to onboard more investors and deepen investing culture further.”
Commenting on this partnership,Mr. Dinesh Nandwana, Managing Director & Group CEO, Vakrangee Ltd. said, “We are happy to partner with Angel One. This partnership with Angel One will help provide access to a wider range of investment and financial services to our customers in the remotest parts of the country through our digital platform and the physical network of NextGen Vakrangee Kendras. It gives us a huge opportunity to bring value to our customers. This alliance will further boost our strategy of expanding the bouquet of services.”