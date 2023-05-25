Anglo-moroccan Technology Company to Launch the First African-designed and Engineered Battery Electric Vehicle

London / Rabat, 12:01 am 25th May 2023 – ATLAS E-MOBILITY GROUP (ATLAS), a new global Anglo-Moroccan technology company, has today announced its mission to launch the first African-designed and engineered BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) and revolutionise the future of affordable zero-emission mobility.

Headquartered in London, UK, with state-of-the-art manufacturing and development facilities planned for Morocco, one of the world’s fastest-growing and advanced global automotive hubs, ATLAS will utilise a unique blend of British automotive industrialisation expertise, disruptive Moroccan technology, and proven manufacturing capability.

This combination will be leveraged to create a superior-engineered, affordable, all-electric vehicle inspired by Moroccan design and identity to offer a unique appeal to customers in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) markets initially, with production scheduled for 2026.

ATLAS was co-founded by Mohammed Yehya EL BAKKALI, the company CEO, and Mohammed Hicham SENHAJI HANNOUN, the company’s Executive Chairman and CTO, with substantial private funding.

The pair combine a visionary approach with a strategic understanding of the need for practical, pragmatic, and viable solutions, particularly in emerging markets with little or no EV infrastructure. In addition to creating electric vehicles, the group’s offer will extend to advanced range-enhancing technology, battery and charging networks, further specific details of which will be announced in due course.

The company will shortly announce an advisory board, encompassing globally renowned experts in several key sectors, including luminaries of the automotive industry.

Mohammed Yehya EL BAKKALI, Co-Founder and CEO of ATLAS E-MOBILITY GROUP, said: “We feel strongly that Africa is being ignored by companies in the EV transition. However, no one should underestimate the continent’s determination to advance nor doubt its ability to produce world-leading zero-carbon-free technological solutions. In the field of transportation, these will prove pivotal to helping limit the rise in global temperatures to less than two degrees Celsius.

“ATLAS was born to harness the Moroccan spirit of endeavour, tech inventiveness, and longstanding reputation for excellence in global vehicle manufacturing. Combined with British automotive industrialisation expertise and utilising a proven EV architecture from an established OEM, ATLAS will create a vehicle that delivers enterprise, environmental and social value to Africa and beyond, and offers the quality, design and features expected by customers across the globe.”

Mohammed Hicham SENHAJI HANNOUN, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, said: “We do not underestimate the magnitude, or the complexity of the undertaking required to help end the era of fossil-fuel-dependent mobility in Africa. Simply creating an all-electric vehicle on its own will not prove sufficient.

“That is why ATLAS does not just wish to simply produce EVs – we are determined to go further and be part of a solution that delivers sustainable economic and environmental benefits to Africa and beyond. Together with our global partners, we will deliver a strategic road map to create a wide arc of advanced range-enhancing technologies, battery, and charging infrastructure to render zero-emission mobility a viable proposition for all.

“In the last 20 years and under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Morocco has been growing rapidly as a manufacturing centre for global automotive brands, and now ATLAS will take that to the next stage, with a company built on proud Moroccan heritage and engineering and manufacturing values, exporting an African electric car to the world.”