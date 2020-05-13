Angry Indian Goddess Fame Pavleen Gujral’s initiates #Railchallenge

The beautiful and talented Pamela of ‘Angry Indian Goddess’, who was also recently seen in web-series ‘Marzi’ starrer Rajiv Khandelwal and Ahana Kumra have come up with an interesting initiative during the lockdown days called #RailChallenge i.e. #readanythinginterestinglatelychallenge.The intention of doing so is to spread the joy of reading amongst everyone, since when you read you spread positivity.

“I am very grateful and happy with the response that I have received for #railchallenge.There are many people who have been sending me snapshots of what they are reading and nominating their friends as well. Some of the renowned personalities who have already participated in my endeavour are Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar, Actor Aahana Kumra, Actor Rajshri Deshpande, Actor Amrita Puri to name a few.

The Actress continues “To take on the challenge, simply put a picture of anything that you are reading that is interesting, be it a book or an article in a newspaper or magazine, in your story on Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #railchallenge and tag (@pavleen_gujral) in it and also nominate 3 more people to take on the challenge. She will share the same on her stories and also talk about the book and the text in my IGTV series #railchallenge. Soit will let people know what you are reading, what’s great about it, and why more people should read the book or the text. It’s a great way to get the conversation going “.

So if you haven’t taken on the #railchallenge yet, then get your boon out and happy reading!!