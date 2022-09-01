Anil Agarwal Foundation launches #75RecipesOfPoshan campaign to eradicate malnutrition from rural India

1 Sep 2022, New Delhi- Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF), the philanthropic arm of India’s leading diversified natural resources conglomerate, Vedanta Limited is celebrating ‘Poshan Maah 2022’ by introducing 75 Poshan Recipes for children and women across all Vedanta Nand Ghars. Project Nand Ghar, the flagship initiative of AAF, strives to strengthen the nutritional portion with these 75 healthy recipes. Nand Ghar aims to eradicate all forms of malnutrition, including stunting and wasting in children under five years of age, and address the nutritional needs of pregnant and lactating women.

The campaign showcasing #75RecipesOfPoshan is in line with Nand Ghar’s commitment to attain good health through right nourishment for all’. The campaign aims to raise awareness about a wide variety of nutritional ingredients found across India that suits the ‘local palate’ and are highly beneficial for the health of children and pregnant women.

During his latest address to the Nation, Hon’ble Prime Minister in his monthly programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, reminded people about Poshan Maah that is celebrated in the month of September, “The month of September is dedicated to festivals as well as a big campaign related to nutrition,” the PM said in his address. Asserting the importance of awareness and a collective action he also mentioned that “Efforts for social awareness play an important role in tackling the challenges of malnutrition.”

Speaking on this unique initiative, Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Director, Vedanta Limited said, “In line with PM Modi’s mission of eradicating malnutrition from the country, we, through our initiative, aim to combat undernourishment of both women and children specially in the rural areas of India. These 75 Poshan recipes are thoughtfully prepared keeping in mind the nutritious ingredients that are suitable to the palate of rural belt.”

Celebrated every year in the month of September, the objective of Poshan Maah is to implement a comprehensive, unified strategy to strengthen nutritional content, delivery, outreach and outcome, with renewed focus on developing practices that nurture health, wellness and immunity to disease and combat malnutrition in the country.

Vedanta’s Nand Ghar is committed to fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision of eradicating child malnutrition, empowering women and providing quality education and healthcare facilities. Currently, there are 3500+ Nand Ghars operating in 13 states of India, helping over 1,40,000 children and 1,05,000 women beneficiaries in improving their standard of living and securing their future.

Over the years, Vedanta has built many impactful CSR programs in India and is considered one of the most socially responsible corporates in the country. The Company spent about Rs. 399 crores in the last financial year on various CSR activities with focus on pandemic relief works, children’s well-being & education, women empowerment, health care, sustainable agriculture & animal welfare, market linked skilling of youth, environment protection & restoration, development of community infrastructure among others.