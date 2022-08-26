Anil Kapoor Chooses the Sleep Company’s SMARTgrid Mattress Over Memory Foam in the Brand’s New Campaign

Mumbai, August 2022: Pioneers of the sleep-tech movement in the country as well as Asia’s first and only SMARTGrid-based mattress makers, The Sleep Company today launched its second brand campaign – Forget Memory Foam, Get SmartGRID Home with brand ambassador Anil Kapoor! The Bollywood megastar advocates shifting away from the 1950s-style memory foam mattress to the new-age SmartGRID technology.

The advertising campaign is in a comedy roast format and it highlights the problems people face after sleeping on a memory foam mattress. It is told from the point of view of a young couple using such a mattress who complain about the usual problems that people face after using memory foam such as backaches, sweating throughout the night, difficulty sleeping and much more. Hearing this, Anil Kapoor heroically swoops in to save the “night” and educate the couple about how they should discard their memory foam mattress which is an outdated concept and instead invest in a revolutionary SmartGRID mattress.

Unlike Memory Foam, The Sleep company’s patented SmartGRID Technology is made up of hyper-elastic polymer which is laid out in grid structure that provides- Softness, which relaxes your pressure points and Firmness, that supports your back. Developed by a DRDO scientist, SmartGRID has 2500 air channels that helps in better circulation throughout your sleep and keeps you cool. The Sleep Company very smartly demonstrates the adaptability and coolness that the technology provides in their latest advertisement.

Speaking about the association, Anil Kapoor, actor & brand ambassador, The Sleep Company, said, “I am a big believer in quality of sleep over quantity of sleep. Ever since I shifted to The Sleep Company’s SmartGRID Mattress, I haven’t had any complaints of back pain or difficulty sleeping. This just goes to show that the brand really delivers on its promise of improving the entire sleeping experience. Having been associated with the brand for over a year now as a Brand Ambassador as well as being a customer, I can without an iota of doubt say that their patented SmartGRID technology is way more effective than memory foam mattresses” Commenting on this brand update, Priyanka Salot, Founder, The Sleep Company said, “The Sleep Company’s SmartGRID technology is one of the advanced technologies that has revolutionised the mattress industry in the last 2 years. Our aim with the new campaign is to educate the consumers on how memory foam mattresses can cause sleep problems. We invented The Sleep Company with the vision to upgrade the quality of sleep for our customers. We have big plans for The Sleep Company in terms of products as well as market expansion and with this campaign, we look forward to further strengthening the brand’s visibility in the Indian market.”

Since 2019, The Sleep Company has been innovating the comfort and sleep solutions market and charting out a transformative path with ‘sleep science’ at the core of its innovations. What started off as a digital-first brand is now carving a bigger niche for itself in the retail market with brand new physical stores in Bangalore and Hyderabad. The Sleep Company envisions to open 25+ stores across the country within the next 6 months. This move will amplify the company’s market share and establish the brand as a stalwart in the Indian sleep solutions market.