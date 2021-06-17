Anil Uzun Will Attend the EFG Panel

London, United Kingdom, June 16, 2021: Anil Uzun is a long time traveller and a climate warrior that has been travelling around the world for so many years.

EFG is an innovative travel company from Turkey that has been supporting projects and startups to bring a new approach to travel in terms of digitalization and sustainably.

Anil Uzun says, “The impact of COVID-19 on the travel industry has been huge and bearing great consequences economically. The companies shall innovate for what things might be like going forward. We need an acceleration in trends of digitalization and sustainability in the travel industry. We need a clear picture of current consumer sentiment to tourism demand. The experts say they estimate a-five-year period for the full recovery of tourism.”

EFG has given me the opportunity to speak about the initiatives to help big companies or the local suppliers of tourism. They need a different revenue stream as they look to recovery. The panel will be a platform for many innovations. I think the pandemic can be viewed as a chance to reset and do better when it comes to travel and its impact on the world.”

Who is Anil Uzun?

Anil Uzun is a travel enthusiast, and what he loves the most is to travel with his loved ones. In short, he loves to make the most out of life. Anil Uzun started traveling when he was very young. In 2007, he began to take notes of his trips and created a travel journal. He has been traveling all around the world for about 13 years.