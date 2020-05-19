Animals are starving during the Lockdown

The South India’s biggest Cow Shelter, Satyam Shivam Sundaram Gau Nivas (SSSG), that shelters 5500 cows, the most revered animals, located at Gaganpahad, on the way to Shamshabad Airport needs help to feed the cows. .The lockdown has put India’s animals in extreme distress. And cows a SSSG are no exception. Many cows are going hungry.

The livestock(Cows) sheltered are not getting adequate feed because of the lockdown. No governments have time for hungry cows.

In a press note issued in the city today, its founder Shri Dharam Raj Ranks informed that due to Lockdown and it’s impact, the voluntary contributions based on which shelter is being run for the past 25 years is drained out resources. The cows, which are rescued from slaughter houses are sheltered there. The 77 years old Dharam Raj Ranka, a Jeweller turned one man army on a mission protecting India’s most revered animal cow, rescuing from the jaws of death from slaughter houses has been feeling the heat and wants people to come forward contributes towards maintenance. The philanthropic individuals, Cow lovers may extend help in cash or kind. SSSG is appeals for generous contributions.

For more details, please speak to Mr. Dharam Raj Ranka, 9989403635 or Praveen Jain, Mobile: 9391019501

The barefooted, septuagenarian has been running two Goshalas(Cow Shelters)—Satyam Shivam Sundaram Gau Nivas and Gau Seva both are well maintained and one of the best maintained in India. Hundred of gaay premis(cow lovers) and visitors visit the Gau Nivas everday during the normal time.

The cow shelter employs 100 people to take care of 5500 cows, spends Rs 30 to 35 lakh a month, collected through donations on fodder. Cows are fed well, treated royally and the premises is maintained in good hygienic condition.

With somany animals, the Go Shalas are supposed to be smelling rotten with cow dung everywhere. But, the entire place is clean and tidy. It is kept clean continuously all through the day.

These beasts are fed three times a day which comprises of Green Grass cut into small pieces mixed with Kutti and other ingredients. Five feeding sheds are arranged for their Feeding. A Green Grass Cutting Machine is put in place.

The responsibility of procuring 12 tonnes of Kutti and 50 tonnes of greens grass a day is handed over to a contractor.

Ranka, who dedicated his life for Cows protection appeals to philanthropists to contribute generously.

In India ‘COW’ is considered a sacred animal. It is worshipped and revered. Reverence for the cow is an important feature of India’s biggest religion Hinduism.

What Lockdown is doing to India’s most revered animals cows is disturbing. Under this continued lockdown, it has become beyond the means for Satyam Shivam Sundaram Gau Nivas to maintain. We urge cow lovers to come forward and donate