Ankurit Capital Leads Investment in Deccan Healthcare; allots 13.30 lakh equity shares on preferential basis…

Hyderabad, July 11, 2022: Ankurit Capital, SEBI regulated alternative investment fund, picks 7.71% stake in Deccan Healthcare Ltd., a leading nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products company. The company has allotted 13. 30 lakh equity shares at Rs. 37.60 per share to the fund as part of their preferential issue.

The global nutraceuticals market is valued at $ 454.55 billion and is expected to expand to $991.09 billion by 2030. India accounts for only 2% with tremendous opportunity for growth driven by preventive care and post-pandemic awareness of wellbeing amongst youngsters.

India is home to 52 different agro-climatic zones. The country has access to a vast array of medicinal plants, giving a varied range of natural nutraceutical compounds. Deccan’s product line of nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products is diverse, with over 1,600 proprietary blends all sourced locally and organically in India.

Commenting on the development Dr. Minto Purshotam Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director said, “We are delighted to announce that marquee investors have shown interest in the growth of our company.

We would utilize the proceeds from the preferential issue to fund our digital transformation into gamified health and wellness for the millennials. We will continue to strengthen our brand position online and build a strong community for organic growth and become a dominant D2C player in the segment.

In addition, we would continue to increase our footprint in offline stores and expand into international markets in UAE and USA. We are currently exploring placing our products in 600 retail stores in the USA which is the largest market in our segment.”

Ms. Ntasha, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Ankurit commented on the investment: “Deccan Healthcare is a leading player in the nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals space and more than 90+ established products are already available online.

We are investing to support their transformation to a digitally powered D2C brand. They have proprietary products and an R&D set up to develop both cosmeceutical and nutraceutical products to address the age-related decline made from organic and natural ingredients sourced from wild plants growing deep in the jungles which also helps support the tribals and adivasis.

The global market for combating senescence – the process of deterioration with age – is estimated to be over $270 billion and Deccan Healthcare is a leader in this space. When we hit 30 the aging process ramps up with each day. The demographics of the Indian consumer offers a multi-billion opportunity for this category.”

Dipti Lavya Swain, founder and managing partner at DLS Law Offices, was the legal advisor to the investment.