ANMI’s ‘StockTech 2021’ to showcase and deliberate on cutting-edge technology solutions in capital markets, on Dec 17

National, 15th December 2021: Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) will host ‘StockTech 2021’, its second technology exhibition and conference on December 17 at the BSE Convention hall, Mumbai.

This year the theme of the conference is “Then & Now” reflecting the successful transition of businesses in the financial markets from offline to online platforms with the development of homegrown technologies. Digitalisation gained exceptional pace during the Covid-19 pandemic making it critical for stock brokers and other capital market stakeholders to stay up to date with technological trends.

“The dawn of digitalisation juxtaposed with the current pandemic-inflicted economy has made it essential for capital market players to adopt technology for the growth of businesses and it ANMI’s endeavour to provide continuous education in the emerging context. StockTech 2021 – The ANMI Technology Show is going to be an apt platform to showcase and exchange ideas on latest market technologies,” said Mr. Kamlesh Shroff Convener & Director, ANMI.

Mr. Mahesh Desai, Chairman WIRC, ANMI added “As technology becomes an integral part of our financial lives, it also raises the growing concern on cyber security which prevents in smooth functioning of our systems and is a threat to investor/customer protection. New financial platforms need strong tech allies to explore the best market potential and remain secure in cyberspace. We hope this event will help achieve this purpose”.

ANMI will unveil its survey report which will give insight into the latest technological trends and practices among stock brokers, during the event. This would be the first-of-its-kind report since the pandemic.

The event will be attended by Mr. G. P. Garg, ED, SEBI, Mr. Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly; Mr Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of BSE; Ms Padmaja Chunduru, MD & CEO of NSDL; Mr. Nehal Vora, MD & CEO of CDSL and Ms Latika S Kundu, MD & CEO of MSE.

Key sponsors such as BSE, CDSL, NSDL along with the exhibitors such as Apex Infovision(Apex Softcell Ltd), Algo IQ Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd; Cazaayan Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Comtek Softwares Systems, Comtel Infosystems Pvt. Ltd., Dravyanti Consulting LIp., Greeksoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Hypersoft Technologies Ltd-Exhibitor, Intellect Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Meon Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Netgain Technologies Pvt.Ltd., Protechmanize Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Quantower Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Reliable Software Systems Pvt.Ltd., Refinitiv Private Limited., Rupeeseed Technology Ventures Private Limited., Saga Technologies innovative Solutions., Saral Information Technologies Pvt. Ltd., SecMark Consultancy Ltd., Shah And Kapadia Associates, Spider Software Pvt. Ltd., Stocks Emoji., Symphony Fintech Solution Pvt. Ltd., TalkDeelta Software Solutions (OPC) Pvt. Ltd., Techexcel Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Tss Consultancy Pvt. Ltd., Zentech Innovations Pvt. Ltd. will grace their presence at ANMI STOCKTECH Event 2021.

About Stock Tech 2021

StockTech 2021 hosted by Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) is India’s biggest symposium and expo on transformative innovations and emerging technologies that are likely to shape the future of our Financial Markets.

The marquee show is the largest within-single-roof gathering of the entire financial market technology ecosystem comprising of fin-tech exhibitors, vendors, stock brokers, and major industry stakeholders and influencers. Every aspect of financial market operations and processes is represented in this show — from KYC, back office, DP, compliance and trading.

StockTech 2021 throws open an opportunity for industry participants to gain unique insights and combine the power of latest technologies such as 5G connectivity, Artificial Intelligence, Bots, Machine Learning, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and several others to enhance business value and client experience.

About ANMI

Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) is a pan India body comprising of the trading members across country of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSEIL), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and other exchanges having national presence. It provides an opportunity to its members to voice their opinion on various procedures, policies, rules & regulations pertaining to operations of broking business. ANMI provides professional assistance, guidance and special services for enhancement of the skill levels of the employees of its members to function ethically according to the standard principle and practices laid down by the Government, the Regulator and the Stock Exchanges.