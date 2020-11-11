“Annakoot – God’s Own Cuisine ” launches 3rd sattvic restaurant with attractive delicacies to promote healthy living among Delhiites

To promote safe and healthy living amid the pandemic, when the people have become more health-conscious than ever, “Annakoot – God’s Own Cuisine” has inaugurated its 3rd “Sattvic” outlet and restaurant in Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi – having previously opened in Bengali Market and Preet Vihar. Conceived by the team of Srila Prabhupada’s ISKCON Bangalore, the purely vegetarian, “Sattvic” outlet and restaurant aims towards providing sustainable speciality food services in the out-of-the-home consumption market, focusing on purity, quality, freshness, and value. The brand is focused on becoming the gateway for delivering “Prasadam” to the world.

The newly opened outlet and restaurant in Lajpat Nagar sprawls over an area of 5000 sq. ft. and employs a massive workforce of veterans and skilled personnel. From delicious 100% Sattvic freshly baked cookies, and from an assortment of Indian delicacies to Sattvic Chinese dishes, Annakoot has one of the most diverse menus, debunking the myth that Sattvic food is bland and doesn’t have many choices. The pure, light, and easy to digest dishes are prepared under a strict hygiene regime as well.

The outlet and restaurant are designed and decorated in such a manner that it stays spacious and ventilated even at full capacity so that the visitors can relax and rejuvenate while enjoying the scrumptious dishes prepared by master chefs. Since Annakoot prepares its meals using its own FMCG products, you can create your own Sattvic staples at home with some help from a specially trained team at Annakoot. From Chakki atta to Ghee to a variety of Namkeens, Pulses, Rice, Spices, Bakery and Sweets, Annakoot offers enough for you to set up your Sattvic kitchen at home.

Talking about the initiative started by Mr. Amit Juneja CEO and MD of Annakoot said, “With pure intentions and sincere efforts, we are committed to excellence – excellence to provide our consumers with nothing but the best in class FMCG products, services, and memorable experience.”

On asking the concept of Annakoot and the popularity it is gaining among the health enthusiasts, Ritika Bahl, CMO and the spokesperson at Annakoot, said, “At Annakoot, we promote vegetarianism as a lifestyle and deliver prasadam to the people for their physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

Drawing from the Vedic recommendations of the nature of different types of food, our chefs create signature Sattvic dishes. According to the Vedas, there are three categories of food: tamasic (base), rajasic (stimulating), and Sattvic (pure). The Bhagavad Gita also characterizes Sattvic food as being succulent, healthy, and satisfying to the heart, inspiring a positive mindset and a compassionate attitude. Through Annakoot, we’re trying to popularize healthy living by healthy eating, and the response that we’ve been receiving so far is amazing. The ambience at Annakoot is imbued with the tranquillity of the temple and our customers rejoice in it while relishing the delicacies prepared by our master chefs.”