Announcement of “Sankalp Yatra” of M3M Foundation, 1,50,000 lakh saplings will be planted in the first phase

Tauru/Gurugram 06, June 2023: On the occasion of World Environment Day, the M3M Foundation joined forces with the passionate residents of Jaurasi village in Tauru block, Nuh district, to initiate a grand plantation drive. Pledging their commitment to nurturing the newly planted saplings, the community came together under the banner of the “Sankalp Yatra” program. The formal announcement of this remarkable initiative was made by Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, the esteemed SDM of Tauru block, during the ceremony that was held at the Government Senior Secondary School in Jaurasi village.

The event witnessed the presence of key figures, including the dedicated team from the M3M Foundation, esteemed residents of Jaurasi village, their respected sarpanch, and several high-ranking officials from the area. Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan, President of the M3M Foundation, extended a warm welcome to the chief guest Shree Sanjeev Kumar (SDM, Tauru), guest of honor, Mr. Hasan Mohd, Block Panchayat Chairperson of Tauru. Also in attendance were Mr. Pradeep Deswal, Tehsildar of Tauru, Ms. Meera, CDPO of Tauru, and Mr. Anju Dhariwal, Sarpanch of Jaurasi.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, SDM of Tauru block, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the M3M Foundation for their exceptional initiative in sowing the seeds of a greener tomorrow. He called upon the spirited souls of the village to seize this opportunity and forge a path towards a green and clean environment. With united efforts and unwavering commitment, they could nurture and safeguard the nature that sustains them all. He emphasized that each act of care would contribute to cultivating a thriving ecosystem, where every breath is pure, every step is on sacred ground, and every heart beats in harmony with the rhythms of Mother Earth.

The plantation drive undertaken by the M3M Foundation and the people of Jaurasi village is a testament to the collective responsibility and determination to preserve our environment. This collaboration showcases the power of community action and sets an inspiring example for others to follow. It is a resounding call to protect and restore our natural resources, ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Payal Kanodia and M3M Foundation for their unwavering support and dedication to the cause. Their invaluable contribution has made this drive a resounding success, inspiring us all to take ownership of our environment and work towards a greener tomorrow. Together, we can create a world where nature thrives, and future generations can breathe in the beauty of a sustainable planet”; said Mr Hasan Mohd, Block Panchayat Chairperson of Tauru.

M3M Foundation remains committed to its mission of promoting environmental conservation, social well-being, and holistic development. With initiatives like the “Sankalp Yatra” program, they continue to create avenues for positive change, inspiring individuals and communities to take ownership of their surroundings and work towards a greener, more sustainable world. A resolution was taken to plant 1.5 lakh environmentally friendly plants in the district.