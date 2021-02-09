Announcing Sarina Fazan as the New Face of South Tampa Dermatology

TAMPA, FL (February 9, 2021) – Sarina Fazan, a four-time Emmy Award winning television anchor, reporter, producer, and podcast host, is known for her flawless skin, but did you know that South Tampa Dermatology is the clinic behind it? Fazan is now sharing her “Sarina’s Skin Secrets” with you on her weekly podcast and social media platforms!

The “On The Record With Sarina Fazan” podcast will launch and celebrate Fazan’s partnership with South Tampa Dermatology in a very special episode, available on Thursday, February 11, 2021! Fazan will be joined on the podcast by Dana Hess, Certified Physician Assistant, and Staci Burley, Certified Laser Technician, from the South Tampa Dermatology Dream Team, along with Tampa Bay television personality Debra Schrils, who is a former lawyer, meteorologist, cruise show host, and Fazan’s personal friend and former colleague.

Fazan, Schrils, and the South Tampa Dermatology Dream Team will be discussing skin care tips that anyone can use and when you should consider cosmetic procedures to maximize the look, feel, and overall health of your skin. Fazan will even receive Botox injections live on the podcast! You can listen to “On The Record With Sarina Fazan” on Libsyn, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you find podcasts, and watch on YouTube.

Fazan said, “It’s such an honor to be selected by South Tampa Dermatology to be the face of their practice! As a TV journalist on the national stage, it’s important to me that my skin looks its best. Since I’ve met Dr. Linda Flynn and the South Tampa Dermatology Dream Team, my skin has been healthier than ever before.”

Schrils said, “In the first six weeks of going to South Tampa Dermatology, my skin actually reversed five years in age. I’m so glad that Sarina introduced me to the Dream Team!”

South Tampa Dermatology was founded in 2004 by Cleveland Clinic-trained, board-certified Dermatologist Dr. Linda Flynn, M.D. She has built a dermatology Dream Team of experienced, talented physician assistants who deliver the best of care in medical and cosmetic dermatology, with the emphasis always on healthy skin first!

Dr. Flynn said, “Sarina is a busy mom and a valued patient who understands the importance of healthy skin. I can’t think of a better person to tell our story.”

South Tampa Dermatology is a full-service medical and cosmetic dermatology practice. All the products and procedures offered by South Tampa Dermatology are backed by scientific white papers, peer-reviewed studies, and publications in legitimate journals. The cosmetic procedures offered by South Tampa Dermatology are subtle and discreet, leaving the patient looking natural and refreshed. Their focus is on achieving and maintaining healthy skin, not extreme looks or high-pressure deals.

As a four-time Emmy Award winning television anchor and reporter, Fazan has told the stories of Tampa Bay for more than two decades. A well-known and well-respected voice in Tampa Bay, Fazan has cultivated a reputation for landing exclusive interviews with controversial newsmakers and trendsetters, and many television shows have asked for her insight. She made her producing debut in 2020 on Investigation Discovery’s “Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up.”

For more information about South Tampa Dermatology, visit their website at https://www.stderm.com/. To request an appointment, please call 813-872-9551.

“On The Record With Sarina Fazan” is produced by the team at Sky Strategic Marketing.

