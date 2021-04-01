Another Large Office Space Launch of 5,00,000 sq. ft. by Incuspaze in North India

Incuspaze, a chain of managed office and coworking spaces with the most widespread network across tier-1 and tier-2 cities in India has partnered with Urbtech India Developers to launch the largest managed office space in Noida for corporates. The managed office space is located near Noida Expressway in Sector-132 at Urbtech Trade Centre and is spread across 5,00,000 sq. ft.

Noida is witnessing a high rise in demand near the Noida Expressway belt due to the planned development projects which are going live in the next 3 years from a new film city to an international airport.

Situated amidst the residential complexes along Noida Expressway, the business centre at Urbtech Trade Centre have ultra-modern design and promises to emerge as one of the most envied leisure and corporate destination. The new facility is well-connected to transits of NMRC of NSEZ, Sector 83 and Sector 137, and Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, making it more accessible for corporates exploring workspaces out of the crowded zones of Noida.

While talking about this collaboration, Mr. Sanjay Chatrath, Managing Partner, Incuspaze said, “Noida has emerged as NCR’s top office market and has seen a higher absorption of office space compared to Gurgaon in 2020. Because of the recent planned developments, there’s a lot of traction coming to Noida.”

He further added, “As Incuspaze continues to grow its presence across India offering collaborative and customized workspaces for start-up’s, SME’s and MNCs, this partnership will further strengthen our NCR presence by adding over 10,000 seats to our portfolio and increase our offerings to our clients in the NCR region.”

Incuspaze is expanding aggressively and also recently added 2.5 lac sq. ft. in Gurgaon to its array of managed office spaces, and launched the biggest coworking space in Vadodara in January. Incuspaze recently launched the largest managed office in Vadodara. Along with a 1000-seater capacity managed office space in Gujarat, the company is also launching 2 more centres in Kochi and Trivandrum in the next 2 months encompassing over 800 seats combined.

Incuspaze is focused on expanding its presence in Tier-2 cities as the industry is witnessing a demand for flexible office solutions. As corporations have started to resume their work from offices and work near home solutions are becoming more absolute for employees, this rise is going to continue.

Incuspaze is also eyeing to expand its footprints in the eastern part of India, where the company is already in discussions with multiple assets owners in Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Guwahati along with an all-new franchise model for developers in emerging smart cities.

About Incuspaze:

Incuspaze is a chain of premium fully-managed office spaces started in 2017, now with a presence in over 25+ locations in 14 cities and a vision to develop into a trusted network of managed office space for enterprises across 30 Indian cities by 2022