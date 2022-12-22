Ansys and TCS Partner for Advanced Vehicle Electrification

22 December 2022, India: Ansys, a global leader and innovator of engineering simulation software, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to bolster electric vehicle (EV) technology development. Under the agreement, TCS will develop a Center of Excellence (CoE) for Advanced Digital Engineering for vehicle electrification in Pune, using Ansys’ simulation software.
This collaboration focuses on advancing emerging automotive technologies for electrification systems of hybrid and electric vehicles. TCS EV CoE together with Ansys will leverage advanced engineering simulation methods to accelerate vehicle electrification development for global automotive customers and enhance competencies to improve TCS market leadership. This CoE will develop solutions on e-powertrain components like batteries, motors, inverters, power electronics, and their integration on EVs. Solutions such as battery electrochemistry have the potential to help reduce prototype builds and improve the range, performance, and safety of EVs.
Rafiq Somani, Area Vice President – India and South Asia Pacific, Ansys, said: “The collaboration of the automotive industry with major technology companies has the ability to deliver the most advanced, safest and most comfortable vehicles on the market. Ansys is excited to partner with TCS to provide our software and expertise to utilize in the center of excellence.”
“TCS is committed to sustainable mobility and has been investing in developing capabilities and in partnerships to help our clients accelerate their electrification journeys. Our Electric Vehicle Center of Excellence will build solutions that will more accurately simulate battery electrochemistry and key elements of the EV power train, enabling global automotive firms to speed up their product development and launch safer, longer range and more efficient EVs faster,” said Regu Ayyaswamy, Senior Vice President and Global Head, IoT and Digital Engineering, TCS.