Ansys and TCS Partner for Advanced Vehicle Electrification

22 December 2022, India: Ansys, a global leader and innovator of engineering simulation software, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to bolster electric vehicle (EV) technology development. Under the agreement, TCS will develop a Center of Excellence (CoE) for Advanced Digital Engineering for vehicle electrification in Pune, using Ansys’ simulation software.

This collaboration focuses on advancing emerging automotive technologies for electrification systems of hybrid and electric vehicles. TCS EV CoE together with Ansys will leverage advanced engineering simulation methods to accelerate vehicle electrification development for global automotive customers and enhance competencies to improve TCS market leadership. This CoE will develop solutions on e-powertrain components like batteries, motors, inverters, power electronics, and their integration on EVs. Solutions such as battery electrochemistry have the potential to help reduce prototype builds and improve the range, performance, and safety of EVs.