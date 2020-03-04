Anthurium, under SUNDREAM Group Sets the benchmark in the fastest possession in Real Estate history

ANTHURIUM under Sundream Group sets the bench mark in the fastest possession in the Real Estate history. On the occasion Mr. Harsh Gupta Director Anthurium announced that in a span of one year from 15th April 2019 to 14th Feb 2020, they sold 50 % of the project and is expecting the handover to their customers by October 2010 on Diwali.

A commercial space which is going to be the first choice for next generation! In par with digital India, Anthurium Business Park is the conceptualization and implementation of advanced digital space to make virtual offices a reality here.

The project located at Sector 73; is in itself a USP, since it is well connected with all major city points and the NCR region. The business park will be well equipped with AI- ready technology to renovate the traditional business methods for the next generation workforce.

With over 16 years of experience and proficient skills in real estate, Harsh Gupta, Director Anthurium specialises in delivering the top-grade national and international real estate projects in India said “The project of Anthurium is a grand one after 2 successful deliveries of ITHIUM, CORENTHUM, LMRC. Anthurium has offered office spaces and retail spaces with facilities like you’ve never seen before in a commercial project…”