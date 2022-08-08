Antica Ceramica launched the Black & White Pattern Tiles Collection

Antica Ceramica, a leading tile manufacturer in India, recently introduced the “Black & White Pattern Tiles Collection” at its flagship store and other retailers nationwide. The Black & White Pattern Tiles Collection is considered a premier product known for many decades in the tile manufacturing industry and has been designed to enhance and improve aesthetics around any home or office space.

The Black & White Pattern Tiles Collection is ideal for commercial and residential interiors. These tiles can be used in any space on the wall and floor. Boasting UV and slip-resistant features that make them soft but incredibly strong for those high traffic areas, you can count on these tiles to stand up firmly through anything. Available in 600 x 1200 mm and with a thickness of 10 mm, you can trust that these tiles are exactly what you need to give your next project a unique new look! These tiles are also produced with non-slip textures to strike the right balance between functionality and design. Aesthetics aside, they make the space look elegant and interesting.