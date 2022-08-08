Antica Ceramica launched the Black & White Pattern Tiles Collection

Antica Ceramica, a leading tile manufacturer in India, recently introduced the “Black & White Pattern Tiles Collection” at its flagship store and other retailers nationwide. The Black & White Pattern Tiles Collection is considered a premier product known for many decades in the tile manufacturing industry and has been designed to enhance and improve aesthetics around any home or office space.
The Black & White Pattern Tiles Collection is ideal for commercial and residential interiors. These tiles can be used in any space on the wall and floor. Boasting UV and slip-resistant features that make them soft but incredibly strong for those high traffic areas, you can count on these tiles to stand up firmly through anything. Available in 600 x 1200 mm and with a thickness of 10 mm, you can trust that these tiles are exactly what you need to give your next project a unique new look! These tiles are also produced with non-slip textures to strike the right balance between functionality and design. Aesthetics aside, they make the space look elegant and interesting.
According to Mr. Rahul Bhugra, Director- of Antica Ceramica, ” Tiles that are black and white have been used for centuries and they always look and feel timeless. Tiles that are black are especially popular in the tile business because they look amazing in darker, more dismal places like bathrooms. However, white tiles look great in brighter, more open spaces. Ultimately, both colors work best together in every corner of your home. These two extreme contrasting colors have typically worked well together, providing a luxurious atmosphere with plenty of design options.”