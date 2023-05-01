Antica Ceramica launched the “Exterra Tiles Collection”

Antica Ceramica, a renowned tile manufacturer in India, has unveiled its latest collection, the “Exterra Tiles Collection.” This premier product is designed to elevate the aesthetics of any home or office space with its matt rustic finish and metallic carving decor. The Exterra Tiles Collection comes in three different sizes 60×60 cms, 30×60 cms, and 30×30 cms, and a thickness of 12mm, making it versatile for use on both walls and floors.

The Exterra Tiles Collection has been exclusively designed to be UV and slip-resistant, making it durable for high-traffic areas. With 45 different shades to choose from, including Castle, Uscany, Volterra, Bruges, Sahara, Canyon, Flint, Pacifico, Siena, Rock, Roslyn, Rebecco, and Evoque, the Exterra Tiles Collection offers an extensive range of colors and textures for interior design projects.