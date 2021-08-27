Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd. organizes immediate garbage clearance in support of Mahad Food Relief in collaboration with NMMC, donates INR 10.5 lakhs to NGO SHEF

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd., a leading player in the Indian Municipal solid waste management industry, today announced immediate garbage clearance in the flood affected regions of Mahad on the request of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd., with an established track record of over 20 years was able to clear out the mud and debris accumulated in the area, due to the heavy rainfall received over the last two weeks. The company also donated an amount of INR 10.5 lakhs to Squire Healthcare and Education Foundation (SHEF) a non – profit organization formed by a group of professionals in scientific education, which works in the field of disease management.

Mahad being one of the highly affected areas, facing incessant rains, cloud burst, and landslide needed on priority clearance to avoid the spread of harmful diseases. In order to provide the best support, the company sent four of its vehicles with manpower to support the Mahad team in garbage and mud/silt clearance, upon the NMMC’s request. Antony Waste Handling Cell provides end to end solid waste management services including solid waste collection, processing, transportation, and its disposal across the country. The company has the largest single location waste processing plant across Asia. With a diversified geographical presence across nine states, it has a strong track record of over 25 completed projects, 20 ongoing and two contracts which are in the mobilization stage.

Commenting on the development, Jose Jacob Kallarakal, Chairman & Managing Director, Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited stated, “Incessant rains coupled with high tide led to the grave flooding situation in and around Mahad. To safeguard the health and well-being of residents as well as to restore necessary supplies in the area, it was essential to take necessary steps to clear the accumulated rainwater, heavy mud, debris making the work of rescue operations even more difficult. We appreciate NMMC’s timely efforts to provide immediate relief to the residents of flood affected Mahad.”

Dr. Babasaheb Rajale DMC, SWM and Nodal officer for Mahad & Chiplun etc flood relief & Assistance, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) added, “At times like these, public safety and health are paramount. We thank Antony Waste Handling Cell for proactively assisting us in this cleaning drive that will make Mahad a safer zone for citizens, whilst protecting the district from serious infections & the spread of diseases, providing timely flood relief. All our endeavours and prudent measures at NMMC have been in the immediate and future interests of the people in the city, and we are happy to have collaborated with the cell for this successful garbage clearance.”

The company has processed approximately 9.69 mmt of waste since FY10 with approximately 2.06 mmt of waste processed in FY21. The company is well equipped with technological equipment’s and has 1,148 vehicles of which 1,092 are fitted with GPS tracking device. The company aims to continue making a significant contribution towards preserving the environment by planning and implementing strategies to ensure that the country’s need for a total solid waste management solution is fully met.