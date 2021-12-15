Anupam Rasayan signs Long Term Contract worth Rs 135 Cr with Japanese Multinational Chemical Company

Anupam Rasayan (NSE, BSE: ANURAS), one of India’s leading custom synthesis & speciality chemical players, has signed long term binding contract worth Rs 1 35 crores with a Japanese multinational customer for supplying an existing life science-related speciality chemical. The company earlier signed LOI for this product with the same customer and now have entered into a long-term contract for the next four years.

Speaking about the order, Anand Desai, Managing Director of Anupam Rasayan, said, “We are delighted to inform you that we have signed yet another long-term binding contract with one of the top global chemical companies. This conversion of LOI into a long-term contract reinforces the capability of our company to be a preferred partner with some of the world’s most marquee companies. We continue to work on expanding our chemistries and enhancing the wallet share with our customers’

The speciality chemicals major is manufacturing products for over 66 domestic and international customers, including 23 multinational companies. The company has a long history of high customer retention and have been manufacturing products for select customers for over a decade. The company caters to a diverse base of Indian and global customers.