Anushree Reddy Launches Her New Store Road No. 12

Hyderabad, April 24, 2022: Pretty pastels, whimsy, romance, and exquisite craftsmanship come to mind when you think about Hyderabad-based designer Anushree Reddy’s bespoke creations.

The brand has become a celebrated fashion label since its inception in 2010 and marked 10 years of making bridal dreams come true by inaugurating its couture store Bougainvillea on Road No. 14 in Hyderabad’s famous Banjara Hills district.

Known for its soft palette, beautiful floral motifs, and unique silhouettes, the Anushree Reddy brand has become a must-have for modern brides-to-be and the wardrobes of India’s fashion-conscious.

Anushree Reddy is set to open the doors of a unique concept store situated on Road No. 12 in Banjara Hills. More than just a retail destination, the 5100 sq. ft venue, Road No. 12 is spread over 3 storeys and is designed to offer customers a true sensory experience.

In keeping with the brand’s aesthetic, the store features stunning hues and its architecture is highlighted by monotone accents and design elements that resonate with luxury and grandeur. Plush carpets, curated artifacts, and more adorn the interior of the store.

A glimpse outside the picture windows at the landscaped garden, a true oasis in the middle of the city will fill customers with a sense of calm and will inspire their purchases as well.

The ground floor is dedicated to bespoke wear guaranteed to make the special day that extra bit fantastic. Upstairs, a collection of exclusive sarees and ready-to-wear ensembles await the discerning buyer with an eye for fine fashion.

Says Anushree, “this new store is our offering to Hyderabad and the fashion-conscious clientele, a glimpse of timeless treasures and more. The perfect bridesmaid’s outfit, the perfect gift, pret resort wear for your destination wedding travels, fun wear for evening cocktails, and sundowners all housed under the same roof in a medley of bright colours and pastels. Varied silhouettes to cater to every woman and her myriad requirements and moods.”

About the Collection

The new store marks the new era of Anushree Reddy where she ventures into resort and luxury pret line. The store with its old worldly and nostalgic feel shows the first resort-pret collection featuring six key prints for the season that derives inspiration from Savannah and tropical regions of India. The prints beautifully render stories of tropical lives featuring hand-painted elements like zebra, pomegranate, corn, tropical flowers, snakes, bugs, etc. The silhouettes, on the other hand, are beautifully designed keeping in mind the current trends and brands their own sensibilities. The collection has easy kaftans/ kaf-dresses, summer kurta, Anushree’s classic cape sets, draped cruise dresses in beautiful chiffons, and organza. It’s a new universe of Anushree Reddy and a new take on luxury and comfort dressing.

Set to open n Saturday, April 23rd is a treat for the senses and a must-visit destination for the country’s fashion aficionados.

Instagram – @anushreereddydesign

Website- https://www.shopanushreereddy.com/

About Anushree Reddy:

Hyderabad-based designer Anushree Reddy began her designing career in 2010. A self-taught designer and management graduate Anushree made her debut at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2013. Her label stands out for its bursts of vivacious colours, glamour, and easy-to-wear garments. Her design philosophy lies in creating elaborate silhouettes brewed with subtle prints and surprising embellishments. A designer whose management roots evolved into a serious love for fashion, Anushree Reddy has now evolved into a name to reckon with. With perseverance and an indomitable spirit to learn the art of design, she acquired the skill while being on the job. From one milestone to the next, this London School of Economics alumnus has aced her design game in the four years and counting. Having envisaged a label that creates breathtaking, feminine Indian wear with a hint of the nawabi royalty, Anushree Reddy has miles to go before she sleeps.