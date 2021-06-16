Anvidha Technologies Private Limited launches its highly anticipated Eyewear Platform – EyeMyEye

National, 16 June 2021: Anvidha Technologies Private Limited has raised over $1.5mn (10 crore) in seed funding from its founders & select HNIs to launch its highly anticipated Eyewear Platform – EyeMyEye in India. With a vision towards creating its niche in the eyewear market, EyeMyEye has been launched under the guidance of Mr. Ganesh Iyer, Founder & CEO, Anvidha Technologies Private Limited. The capital received will be utilized to expand the business and build a powerful and reliable Omni Channel platform in India.

With ‘Made in India’ products, EyeMyEye offers a wide range of In-house Collections and International Brands. Apart from voguish designs for Men, Women & Seniors, the platform also caters to youngsters with its stylish range of Kids Eyeglasses & Sunglasses. The brand’s 70,000 sq. ft. warehouse cum office space in Gurugram, its capacity to furnish 5000+ orders per day and a robust team of 150+ members bringing forth vital knowledge & experience in their armor, makes EyeMyEye a leap to success.



Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ganesh Iyer, Founder & CEO, Anvidha Technologies Private Limited said, “The launch of EyeMyEye is a great execution milestone for us. The team has pulled-off the Pan-India launch amid the pandemic, which is even more commendable. We’ve received over 6300 sign-ups & 500+ orders on the day of the launch with minimum marketing efforts. Currently, we’re hitting at 300+ orders every day which is exciting. The numbers are a testament to great teamwork and collaboration and we’re really eager to see it scale. We’re committed to bringing unmatched eyewear buying experience aligned with superior service to our customers.”

The brand unveils a variety of trendy Eyeglasses, Sunglasses, Contact Lenses, Computer Glasses, Power Sunglasses along with special eyewear categories like Color Blind Glasses, Color Changing Frames, Reading Glasses, and many more with the launch of its ecommerce platform. Further, the wide range of lens options includes Single Vision Lenses, Bifocals & Progressives, Zero Power Glasses, and Digital Screen Protection Eyeglasses for the smart ‘At Home, On Screen’ masses. EyeMyEye further hosts prominent International Brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley, Vogue, Bausch & Lomb & Alcon.

The brand will also release an exciting digital campaign – “Get Ready For Your Moment of Clarity” to announce its launch. The campaign will be wisely promoted across multimedia platforms with digital and social media communication.

EyeMyEye is currently running an offer for customers, this monsoon season. Customers can get the ‘First Pair of Eyewear/Sunwear for Free’. The shopper can use the special coupon code “LAUNCH” & can avail the free pair. EyeMyEye has further introduced a special virtual wallet “EMECash” which allows users to save up to 100% of the order amount. With upfront pricing and no hidden charges, EyeMyEye is a reliable platform for Eyewear buyers.

For more information, please visit www.eyemyeye.com.