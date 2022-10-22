Ap Cm YS Jagan Reviews Irrigation Project Works in the State

Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, 22 October 2022: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the water resources department officials to prepare Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the maintenance of lift irrigation schemes in the state during the review meeting in Tadepalli on Friday.

Chief minister Jagan asked the officials to identify the good practices followed by other states regarding implementing lift schemes and work on it.

“The government is paying the electricity bill, and appropriate measures should be taken to educate and train them so that the management can run effectively under the supervision of the farmers,” said the Chief Minister.

Reviewing the progress of the Polavaram project works, the Chief Minister discussed the work plan to be undertaken in the area affected by erosion in the ECRF Dam.

Noting that the flood is continuing in the Godavari, the officials said there are currently two and a half lakh cusecs of flood water. Officials said the tests would start in mid-November to confirm the conditions in the erosion area and the strength of the diaphragm wall.

Officials said that the lower cofferdam would be completed while these tests are being conducted. In the meantime, CM Jagan directed to focus on completing relief and rehabilitation works up to 41.15 meters as prescribed in the order as a priority in R&R works.

Explaining the continuous flow in the Godavari, the officials said, “Andhra Pradesh has witnessed the highest flood since 1990 with 25.92 lakh cusecs on July 18. Further, the water flow was 15.04 lakh cusecs on August 14, 15.92 lakh cusecs on August 19, and 13.78 lakh cusecs on September 16.”

In the background of heavy rains, the reservoirs have about 90 percent water storage despite the plug cushion.

“The process of tenders for lift irrigation works from Gotta Barrage to Hiramandalam Reservoir has started. Arrangements are on for the foundation stone laying in December,” said the officials.

Measures have been taken to restore the works of Mahendra Tanaya on the orders of the Chief Minister with the revised estimates of Rs.852 crores. The officials said that they are finalizing the tender process soon.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the remaining 3.4 km of tunnel works in Veligonda Tunnel-2 as soon as possible and to prioritize the construction of the barrage below the Prakasam barrage in Krishna River.He added that special attention should be given to managing the reservoirs and water projects besides hiring the necessary staff to carry out regular maintenance works.