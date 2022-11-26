Ap Government To Further Enhance The Monitoring System Of Basic Infrastructure In Urban Areas

Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, November 2022: The AP Government to now focus on continuous monitoring of basic infrastructure in cities and towns and find quick resolutions to problems raised. This includes attending to the potholes menace, road repairs, drains, underground drainage issues, and public toilets maintenance, to name a few. They are now focused on establishing a structured system for the long run. To this, the officials from the Department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development briefed the Chief Minister during a review meeting with the department on Friday. To keep a consistent monitoring system, the officials have developed the AP Consistent Monitoring of Municipal Services ‘AP CM MS’ App, which will be ready to be operationalized in the coming weeks.
- With over 4,119 ward secretariats spread across the state, the system will run with stronger SOPs in place.
- Road Network Master Data will be available with the Ward Amenities Secretary
- Each Ward Amenity Secretary will have 6 – 7 KMs. (approx.) road network for daily inspection
- Every day (10.00 am – 12.00 noon), all Ward Amenities Secretaries (4119 Wards) shall survey every street within his / her ward and capture POTHOLES & other grievances regarding drains,
- UGD, Drinking Water Pipeline, and Street Light.
- Citizens can also report Potholes and similar grievances through this app
- Citizens in the ULB will have access to the Dashboard to report grievances and to know the status of the compliance
- NADU – NEDU Photos will be captured through the AP CM MS App.