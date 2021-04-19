APACMed welcomes its new Executive Committee in India

Hyderabad, 19 April 2021: The Asia Pacific Medical Technology Association (APACMed) welcomes its new Executive Committee (ExCo) in India, in a timely move amid the pandemic when players in the medical technology (MedTech) industry need to work even closer together to grow a more robust, resilient and adaptive healthcare ecosystem. The ExCo is committed to continuously engage with regulatory bodies, policy makers, healthcare professionals, industry members and other stakeholders to facilitate patient access to innovative and life-saving medical technologies; thereby improving patient care outcomes.

The India ExCo appointments are:

Mr. Pavan Mocherla, MD, Becton Dickinson India, South Asia, as the Chairperson

Ms. Meenakshi Nevatia, MD, Stryker India as Vice-Chairperson

Mr. Narendra Varde, MD, Roche India & Neighbouring Markets as Vice-Chairperson

Founded in 2014, APACMed is the only regional association to provide a unified voice for the MedTech industry in Asia Pacific, representing both multinational corporations as well as small and medium enterprises, together with several local industry associations across the region. The ExCo will build on the association’s mission to promote innovation and impact policy that advances healthcare access for patients in India.

Commenting on the new appointments of the India ExCo, Ms Harjit Gill, CEO, APACMed said, “We are in a period of transformational change within the healthcare ecosystem, and are delighted to have MedTech industry leaders step forward to contribute and steer India’s healthcare infrastructure and delivery of care through innovative collaborations and engagements with key stakeholders in the system.”

Brief Profiles of the Leadership Team of India ExCo:

Mr. Pavan Mocherla :- Pavan is the Managing Director of BD where he is closely involved in giving a strategic direction to the organisation’s South Asia operations. With more than 25 years of experience across various industries, he has led several successful assignments in both emerging and developed markets. Prior to BD, he was associated with eminent organisations like Whirlpool, Onida and NIIT Ltd. Pavan also serves as the Chairman for Advanced Medical Technology Association (Advamed) in India.

Ms. Meenakshi Nevatia :- Meenakshi brings over 20 years of healthcare experience. In her current role as the Managing Director of Stryker, India, Meenakshi is responsible for building Stryker’s business strategy and setting up the organization for long-term, sustainable growth in the Indian market. Meenakshi is on the Board of the Medical Technology Association of India (MTAI) and is the Chair of the Med Tech Committee at AMCHAM (American Chamber of Commerce).

Mr. Narendra Varde :- Narendra is the Managing Director for Roche Diagnostics India and Neighboring Markets.

With a total of 15 years of experience in the IVD, Medical Devices & Pharmaceutical industries, most recently as General Manager and Country Head at Abbott Diagnostics India. Narendra brings global acumen, high degree of professionalism, adaptability and a collaborative style. He is an active spokesperson for a number of industry associations and professional organizations such as FICCI and others. He is also on the governing council of NATHEALTH.