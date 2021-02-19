Aparajitha’s ‘60 Minutes Compliance’ Decodes If You Are Code- Ready?

Chennai/Hyderabad: Aparajitha Corporate Services Private Limited, the country’s no.1 company for Compliance, today organized a ’60 Minutes Compliance’ webinar to discuss the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, Code on Social Security, and The Industrial Relations Code.

The webinar was aimed at decoding the nuances of the labor codes which were passed in the Parliament in September last year and is expected followed by companies and organizations all around the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nagaraj Krishnan, Managing Director, Aparajitha Corporate Service Private Limited said, “While the Code on Wages was passed by Parliament in 2019 the three other codes that are The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, Code on Social Security and The Industrial Relations Code did not get its clearance from both the Houses until last year. The rules are being drafted and if things go as planned the chances are brighter for the implementation of all the four codes at one go from April 2021 as originally planned by the Government of India. Thus, it becomes necessary for the companies in India to be fully prepared to embrace the changes that are likely to be brought by the codes with its implementation. The session aims to discuss this and get people ready for such a change.”

The webinar covered and answered the following aspects:

The Social Security Code, 2020

(A) On how the Social Security Code, 2020 aims to provide better social security benefits such as provident fund, insurance, and gratuity to workers.

(B) On how it extends the reach of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation and the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (which regulate benefits such as provident fund, insurance, pension, etc.) to the workers in the unorganized sector.

(C) On how the SS Code further stipulates gratuity benefit for fixed term employees without any condition for minimum service period as envisaged under the current regime.

(D) On how provisions will be made to formulate various schemes for providing comprehensive social security to workers in the unorganized sector and a “Social Security Fund” will be initiated to implement these schemes.

(E) On the making a national database for unorganized sector workers and registration of all these workers on an online portal through a simple procedure of Self Certification.

Occupational Safety, Health & Working Conditions Code, 2020

How the OSH Code aims to regulate the occupational safety, health, and working conditions of workers employed in all establishments. On how the OSH Code seeks to widen its applicability on different types of workers such as audio-visual workers, inter-state migrants or sales promotion employees. On how it attempts to promote gender equality by allowing women workers to work at night subject to obtaining their consent. On how the OSH Code further introduces the concept of deemed registration of establishments to circumvent the prolonged delays in administrative processes and provides that if an establishment is registered under any concerned law, it shall be deemed to be registered under the OSH Code

Industrial Relations Code, 2020

How the IR Code aims to streamline the laws regulating industrial disputes and trade unions within the country. How the IR Code has introduced various aspects such as increasing the threshold of workers to three hundred (300) for obtaining the consent of the concerned government in case of lay off, retrenchment, or closure of the establishment.

The webinar was moderated and addressed by Mr. K. Varadan, Chief Consultation Officer, Aparajitha Corporate Services Private Limited.