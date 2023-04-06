Apeejay Stya University’s Annual Cultural Fest Elaan 2023 to Feature Renowned Pop Singer Anadi Mishra

Apeejay Stya University, Sohna, Gurugram is thrilled to announce its Annual Cultural Fest – ‘Elaan 2023’. It is an inter-university festival scheduled on the 14 and 15 April 2023 at the University Campus.

The highlight of this year’s festival is the live performance by the talented pop singer, Anadi Mishra, on April 15, 2023.

The festival will be a cultural extravagant with an array of fun-filled events for everyone, a wide- range of competitions and performances like music, dance, theater, fashion show and many more. The fest aims to provide a platform to the students to showcase their talent and creativity.

The students from other institutions are also invited to participate in the events and attend the festival. This year’s festival is expected to be bigger and better than ever before, with huge participation of students from various universities.

To learn more about the events, competitions and to register, students can visit https://elaan2023.netlify.app/ . Further, students can also visit university website: https://university.apeejay.edu/ or contact the festival’s coordinator Dr Sonam Raheja at dr.sonam@asu.apeejay.edu.