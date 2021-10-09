Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited announces the signing of Zone Connect Darjeeling

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited is delighted to announce the signing of Zone Connect Darjeeling in West Bengal. Zone Connect brand falls under Zone by The Park portfolio.

Nestled in the hills of Darjeeling, a prominent tourist destination in West Bengal, the hotel is ideal for travelers & tourists seeking a relaxing getaway and looking to experience the scenic charm of the city. The hotel is undergoing phased upgradation and is being primed to open its doors to welcome guests in the coming winter season.

The 65-rooms hotel is a perfect fusion of tastefully crafted contemporary décor with wooden flooring, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and modern amenities. Overlooking the panoramic views of the hills, Zone Connect Darjeeling will bring with itself the philosophy of Zone by The Park brand, and its functionality. The hotel consists of a banquet hall, all-day dining restaurant, and spa ensuring an exquisite experience for guests.

Speaking on the association, Mr. D S Subba, Director – Yuma Properties Pvt. Ltd. said “We are delighted to join hands with Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited, a strong brand player in the region for more than half a century. The hotel offers stunning views of misty mornings and blends with nature beautifully.”

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vikas Ahluwalia –General Manager and National Head – Zone by The Park Hotels said “We are excited to open Zone Connect Darjeeling, and also to increase our presence in the state of West Bengal. This strengthens our position in the East along with Zone by The Park, Kolkata and our upcoming hotel Zone by The Park Dimapur, which is expected to open by the end of this financial year. The hotel will fill the gap where young entrepreneurs can operate their business needs as well as relax. We are looking forward to bringing Zone hospitality to the Queen of Hills.”