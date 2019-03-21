APL Apollo becomes the principal sponsor for Delhi Capitals for its brand activation

APL Apollo Tubes Limited, the largest producer of ERW Steel Pipes and Sections in India, announced today, its affiliation to sponsor the Delhi Capitals team during the IPL, which is slated to start from March 23, 2019. The company is the principal sponsor for Delhi Capitals for this IPL season.

Announcing the sponsorship, Sanjay Gupta, CMD, APL Apollo Tubes Limited, said, “The company has chosen IPL for brand activation owing to its popularity and wider reach. We found IPL to be the most appropriate platform for reaching the target group, which is corporate and millennial. The company will spend a significant amount of its marketing revenue in IPL advertising.”

The players will be seen wearing the jersey during the season with APL Apollo logo positioned at the back. The company announced that they will be hitting hard with different innovative campaigns and a TVC for its brand activation, during this IPL.

Further, Gupta said, “The company has come up with the theme – ‘Inner strength’ which relates to the company’s core values and products. The theme also communicates the sporting and fighting spirit of a sportsman. IPL is the heartbeat of the nation and to win, you don’t need strength but an inner mental resilience. Akin to infrastructural needs vis a vis steel, the inner strength of players is pertinent to fight back and give their best during the game.”

The players who will be seen in the TVC are, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. APL Apollo will also be organising the meet and greet sessions with players, starting next week, in multiple cities in India.

APL Apollo Tubes Limited is one of the largest steel companies in India. The company has the capacity to produce two million metric tonnes per annum of steel. The company’s vast distribution network is spread across India, with warehouses and branch offices in 24 cities. In terms of exports, the company caters to over 20 countries globally.