APL Apollo felicitates two specially abled Olympic winners from SOS India

Manimeghlai and Shruti from SOS India who recently won gold and silver medals, respectively, in cycling at Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi, were recognised for their success by APL Apollo and felicitated at the Meet and Greet event with Delhi Capitals in the capital, today.

The two girls, who represented India in the 500 meters cycling championship, inspiration for all the specially abled children, were warmly welcomed by APL Apollo CMD Sanjay Gupta and greeted by Delhi Capital players like Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Trent Boult, Axar Patel and Amit Mishra.

While talking about such recognition by APL Apollo at the event, Anuja Bansal, Secretary General, SOS Children’s Villages of India, said, “Such a warm welcome and honour by APL Apollo and Delhi Capital players to the two specially abled winners is laudable. It will go a long way in encouraging them and many others to follow their passion towards registering monumental victories. The occasion establishes the importance of the responsibility of a corporate towards the society, especially when we talk about the care of the current 20 million abandoned children in India. APL Apollo truly showcases how corporate like it can strengthen the inner strength of India in true sense.”

She added, “The success of our two young specially abled girls further reinforces the belief that with determination and, right love and care anything can be achieved, no matter how daunting is the task.”

Sanjay Gupta, CMD, APL Apollo, said, “Our gratitude to Delhi Capitals in partnering with our mission towards providing ‘Inner Strength’ to the country and its people in real sense and felicitating the two vibrant daughters of the country.” APL Apollo Tubes Limited is the largest producer of Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Steel Pipes and Sections in India.

The girls were later felicitated at the SOS India National office by SOS India Secretary General and other senior management.

The two girls reflect SOS India’s journey of nurturing once abandoned children and empowering them with familial support towards the realisation of their potential.